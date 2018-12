© Global Look Press / Nicolas Liponne

The activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has a bone to pick with phrases it says are anti-animal.But rather than beat a dead horse, PETA offered alternative more-animal-friendly phrases on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.For instance, PETA suggests saying "feed two birds with one scone" instead of "kill two birds with one stone" and "feed a fed horse" rather than "beat a dead horse."You can see other examples below:In another tweet, PETA took the bull by the horns, er, "took the flower by the thorns" and explained its reasoning.As you might expect, the posts attracted lots of attention, including a few catty comments.HuffPost reporter Nick Wing also addressed the elephant in the room, or actually the gorilla.And others piled on as well.