Remember that little spying case against Julian Assange? The Department of Justice indicted him last year for publishing classified US military and State Department documents leaked in 2010 by Chelsea Manning, who was then a soldier in Iraq. While Attorney General William Barr is now on his way out the door, the charges against the WikiLeaks founder, brought under the Espionage Act, are alive and as dangerous as ever.New leadership at the Justice Department traditionally sticks with most of the cases initiated by the prior administration, so it seems unlikely that the Biden team will abandon the Assange prosecution. Any precedent it sets, therefore, may be with us for a long time.On January 4, Vanessa Baraitser, a district judge in the UK, will decide whether to grant the DOJ request for Assange's extradition to the US for trial. In presenting its arguments to the English court, counsel for the Justice Department framed the case as due comeuppance for endangering lives by publishing "documents which contain the names of informants."While many of the charges involve conspiracy or aiding and abetting, three counts are based on "pure publication" — the argument that Assange broke the law just by posting classified documents on the internet.In 1975, for instance, Seymour Hersh published a front-page New York Times article on "Operation Holystone," a highly classified submarine-based eavesdropping program against the Soviet Union. Following several accidents — including one in which a submarine surfaced underneath a Soviet ship during a fleet exercise — Hersh reported the concerns of internal critics of the program, who feared blowback from the program in a time of detente.The Ford administration considered seeking indictments of Hersh and the Times. Attorney General Edward Levi went so far as to draft a memorandum asserting that the Espionage Act applies to the publication of government secrets by the press. But Levi suggested that prosecuting a journalist or newspaper would be unwise.The US's aggressive efforts to extradite Assange under spying charges for publicly disclosing classified information — in contravention of the political offense exceptioncould create precedent that impacts the US press.Whether those arguments would be successful in front of a US court is an open question, but the concern is not merely hypothetical. In the 1990s, the UK tried to extradite a leaker from France, which denied the request because of the political offense exception. In 2018, authorities in the UK threatened the US filmmaker Alex Gibney, who is a member of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press steering committee, with arrest for using a leaked police report in a documentary.Such precedent may not be limited to the UK. Australia, for instance, has been notably aggressive of late in investigating and prosecuting national security reporting. In 2019, a military whistleblower leaked the "Afghan Files," which detailed possible war crimes by Australian special forces troops in Afghanistan. The Australian Federal Police raided the offices of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and recommended charges under Australian spying laws against a journalist. Fortunately, Australian prosecutors declined to prosecute; late this year, the Australian military released the Brereton report, which found evidence confirming some of the reporting, as well as indications of a cover-up.To be clear, Assange's extradition to — and even his conviction in — the US would not be the last word on whether the government could use the Espionage Act to prosecute reporting on government secrets by established news outlets. A bruising First Amendment battle would await.