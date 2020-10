© Wikimedia Commons



U.S. prosecution witness works at Institute of Psychiatry funded by U.K. military although is not personally funded by it.

although is not personally funded by it. Witness leads research group which works "in collaboration" with centre set up with U.S. Department of Defense funding.

He co-leads the group with academic whose work is often funded by U.K. military.

Institute's partner department is closely linked to the Anglo-American military and intelligence communities and created a course for British intelligence officers on behalf of the U.K. government.

and created a course for British intelligence officers on behalf of the U.K. government. Responding to Declassified, witness says: "I had no conflicts [of interest] to declare."

Revelations come following end of Old Bailey hearing on Assange's U.S. extradition.

"have a number of contracts/agreements with various departments within government, including the Cabinet Office, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and the Ministry of Defence."

"The majority of contracts are listed as classified under UK security legislation. This means we are not permitted to disclose details, since they predominantly involve areas either directly or pertaining to the UK security services."

"I deeply appreciate the work that you do to train and to educate our future national security leaders, many of whom are in this audience."

"All you can do is hope that you can ultimately take action against those that were involved in revealing that information so you can send a message to others not to do the same thing."

Forensic Research

Intelligence Training

"Exposure to an academic environment, such as the Department of War Studies at King's College London, can add several elements that may be harder to provide within the government system."

"the CIA had recognized as early as 1960 how beneficial it would be to use universities as a means of intelligence training. KCL offers a containing space in which analysts from every part of the [intelligence] community can explore with each other the interplay of ideas about their profession."

Consent of the MOD

Funding of the Forensic Research Group

Matt Kennard is head of investigations, and Mark Curtis is editor, of Declassified UK, an investigative journalism organisation that covers the U.K.'s role in the world.

Matt Kennard and Mark Curtis provide post-trial revelations about Dr. Nigel Blackwood, who claimed that Assange's risk of suicide is "manageable" if extradited.who claimed that Assange's risk of suicide is "manageable" if extradited to the U.S.,it can be revealed.Dr. Nigel Blackwood, a reader in forensic psychiatry at King's College London (KCL), told the extradition hearing in London last week thatadding his suicide risk was "manageable." He told the court: "Mr. Assange has proved himself to be a very resilient and very resourceful man and he has underplayed that."At the request of U.S. prosecution lawyers, Dr. Blackwood examined Assange during two meetings in March. In his written submission to the court, he said thatDeclassified has discovered thatDeclassified has seen a contract showing that the Ministry of Defence (MOD) provided more than £2-million to KCL's Institute of Psychiatry for the years 2013-16 for a project which KCL is forbidden to mention in public without MOD approval. It is likely the contract has been renewed and is still active.The project is managed "on behalf of the Secretary of State for Defence" and is for Phase 4 of a "wellbeing" study of veterans of Britain's recent military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan. Seeking to "inform MOD decision making," the project began in 2003.The value of the first three phases of the contract is not known but if the Institute of Psychiatry received a similar level of funding for phase 4 as they had previously, the total contract value would be over £8-million. A spokesperson for the institute refused Declassified's request to divulge the amount of funding from the MOD.which is part of KCL's Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience. He told Declassified he was aware of MOD funding the institute in which he works, but said he had never personally worked on an MOD contract.Asked by Declassified if he declared any conflicts of interest to the hearing, Blackwood responded,that the Forensic Research Group ) that Dr. Blackwood heads at KCL — and which "explores the complex relationship between mental disorders and crime"is conductingIn addition, the Forensic Research Group in collaboration " with thewhich is part funded by the MOD and wasA KCMHR webpage, which is undated, states that "latterly" the Centre is being funded by the Department of Defense "again."The King's College website states that the KCMHR is "the leading civilian UK centre of excellence for military health research and independent of the UK Ministry of Defence." The Centre notes thatThe KCMHR is a " joint initiative between theand makes significant contributions to UK military personnel policy," the university website states.KCL's Departments of War Studies and Defence Studies, according to a response to a Freedom of Information Act request sent to KCL by Declassified,However, "more specific information" on the contracts themselves was withheld by KCL because:The university also said disclosure would damage its commercial opportunities. "Two of the largest contracts [with the U.K. government] are due for renewal in the next 12 months and will go to open tender," it explained.visited King's College War Studies Department in 2013, saying Panetta, who also served as director of the CIA from 2009 to 2011, recently said in an interview that the purpose of prosecuting Assange was to stop other journalists revealing information about the U.S. government:One of the two co-directors of the KCHMR, which collaborates with Dr. Blackwood's Forensic Research Group, is staffer who is on the study team working on the MOD "wellbeing" project.According to the Centre , Professor Fear "leads several studies... which have been awarded funding from the UK Ministry of Defence and the US Department of Defense."One recent project led by Professor Fear for the KCHMR which was funded by the U.S. Department of Defense studies how the military deployments of parents affect children's emotional development. biography of Professor Fear notes that "Nicola frequently briefs senior government officials and military leaders on the work of KCMHR and the impact of service life on personnel, veterans and families." From 2014-15, she worked on a U.S. Army contract Declassified has also discovered other KCMHR projects funded by the U.S. Department of Defense. Different KCL researchers have received funding from the U.S. Office of Naval Research for a project which "examined the political, social, and the strategic dimension of cyber security."The KCMHR's other co-director is thewho is one of the "approved" researchers on the MOD "wellbeing" contract.The KCHMR has been developing data-sharing links with colleagues in the U.S., according to the university's webpage. "We want to make increasing use of the possibilities of electronic data linkage, reflecting the fact that the UK and US have been fighting the same war," Professor Wessely is quoted as saying.Wessely and Fear are two of the four members of the "senior team" of KCL's Academic Department of Military Mental Health (ADMMH) which, according to KCL's website, appears to be funded solely by the MOD. The ADMMH "works directly" with the KCMHR, with whom it shares a research policy, and has "both academic and military personnel seconded to the unit."The other two senior members of the ADMMH, Lt. Col Norman Jones and Major Amos Simms, are both serving U.K. military personnel.The ADMMH says its "mission is to act as the uniformed focus for military mental health research" for the U.K. military. It adds: "The centre aims to gather, assess and report on information that will enhance the health and operational effectiveness of the United Kingdom's Armed Forces."Dr. Blackwood told Declassified he had never personally worked with the KCMHR, adding that his "colleague" has "worked with" the centre examining post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the ex-service population.That colleague,of the Forensic Research Group and — according to the KCL website — a member of the KCMHR team. She is also part of the study team working on the MOD "wellbeing" contract. MacManus , a clinical senior lecturer in forensic psychiatry, has been funded MacManus also appears to have published a number of outputs produced from the MOD "wellbeing" contract alongside academic papers co-authored with, among others, a serving member of the British army.This was a subject on which Blackwood gave evidence to the Assange hearing.which co-founded the KCMHR with the Institute of Psychiatry,The Department was in the mid-2000s commissioned by the "professional head of intelligence analysis" — working within the Cabinet Office's Intelligence and Security Secretariat — "to develop a course for experienced [intelligence] analysts" in order to "enhance the analytic capability of the United Kingdom's intelligence community."A study titled "Teaching Intelligence Analysts in the UK" and published in the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)'s in-house journal, notes that:Co-written by David Omand — a former director of the U.K.'s largest intelligence agency, GCHQ, who teaches on KCL's War Studies course — the article notes thatThe Department of War Studies is currently home to a number of personnel connected to the U.S. military and intelligence community.The university also runs a cross-department centre — called the Academic Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity Research — which brings King's College academics together to look at the "socio-technical aspects of cyber security." The body runs "in association" with the National Cyber Security Centre, an arm of GCHQ.seen by Declassified is made outPhase 4 of the project ran from February 2013 to January 2016. Earlier phases were renewed in 2006 and 2010.The Institute for Psychiatry refused to disclose to Declassified the total level of funding provided by the MOD, saying that the university's "web pages are very comprehensive and should help with your queries." KCL's website does not appear to provide such details.The contract stipulates that KCL cannot "without the prior written consent of the [MOD], advertise or publicly announce that work is being undertaken for the [MOD]." It adds that KCL researchers "may not communicate on these matters with any communications media representatives" unless they are granted written permission by the MOD.Declassified searched the British government's contract database and could find no other contract between the MOD and a department of psychiatry in the U.K.The contract states that "the Ministry of Defence did not expect, and was unprepared for, the criticism that arose some years after the 1991 Gulf conflict over the so-called" The project's purpose is to "have early warning of any similar problem arising from the invasion of Iraq in 2003, and to be in a position to respond appropriately with targeted medical research."Dr. Blackwood told Declassified his Forensic Research Group at King's College had never received funding, directly or indirectly, from the MOD.One of its six listed funders is Help for Heroes, which supports wounded military personnel. The organisation receives funds from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust, an MOD-funded charity that was until 2018 based inside the ministry.Another funder of the Forensic Research Group is thewhich supports former British military personnel.Other directors include Major General Martin Rutledge, who served in U.K. military headquarters during the Iraq campaign, and General Sir John McColl, a former deputy commander of NATO.