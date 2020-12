© REUTERS/Henry Nicholls



Right-leaning pundits and social media users are sharpening their pitchforks after the Heritage Foundation, a conservative US think tank, insisted that Julian Assange is not a member of the press and should not receive clemency.The Washington, DC-headquartered public policy institute on Friday expressed its displeasure over rumors that President Donald Trump is mulling a pardon for the WikiLeaks founder, who is fighting extradition to the US.The think tank's hardline stance on Assange was not well received by its target demographic. Conservative pundit Jack Posobiec openly mocked the organization's position, while prominent Republican activist Daniel Bostic shot down Heritage's take as "terribly wrong."It wasn't just popular media figures who took exception, though. Heritage's tweet was flooded with furious replies from former supporters who vowed to never again donate to the think tank.Others picked apart the organization's claim that it supports press freedom, and issued their own interpretation of Heritage's argument.There was almost unanimous opposition to the conservative group's characterization of Assange, but one Twitter user said he fully agreed that Assange should face the "consequences" of his actions.American authorities have accused Assange of "conspiring to commit computer intrusion" with US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in 2010. If convicted, he faces up to 175 years in prison.Rumors have been circulating for the past several weeks that Trump could grant clemency to Assange, and possibly other high-profile individuals such as former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, before leaving office on January 20. However, so far there has been no confirmation from the White House.