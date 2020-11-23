© tweet #Gamechanger.



Headline: America in Transition: Two Things Donald Trump Can Do to Burnish His Legacy



Trump has the power to pardon. He should use that power in unprecedented fashion, emptying the federal prisons of non-violent drug offenders and other assorted victims of a "justice" system gone haywire.



In particular, he should pardon (in alphabetical order) Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden, and Ross Ulbricht.



Assange and Snowden have been charged, but not yet tried, with telling the American people the truth about their government's crimes. Manning has been convicted for the same heroic acts. President Obama commuted her sentence, but it's time to restore her rights and recognize her service to her country.

1. It Would Transform Trump into the Defender of American Values

2. It preempts Joe Biden

3. It makes things more difficult for the Biden administration.

4. It strikes at the Deep State.

5. It's just the right thing to do.