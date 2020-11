CIA Seeks Revenge After WikiLeaks Publishes 'Vault 7' Materials

"The false narratives that increasingly define our public discourse cannot be ignored. There are fictions out there that demean and distort the work and achievements of CIA and of the broader intelligence community.



"And in the absence of a vocal rebuttal, these voices — ones that proclaim treason to be public advocacy — gain a gravity they do not deserve. It is time to call these voices out. The men and women of CIA deserve a real defense.



"That is one of the many reasons why we at CIA find the celebration of entities like WikiLeaks to be both perplexing and deeply troubling."

A Target Of Espionage And Lawfare

"coincided with the grant of diplomatic status by the Ecuadorian government. That grant of diplomatic status was of course well-known to the U.S. authorities because US intelligence agencies had access to recordings in the embassy. By then, prosecution had become a political imperative, and they wished to counteract the potential effects of the granting of diplomatic status by Ecuador."

"Those who assist the ICC's politically motivated investigation of American service members and intelligence officers without the United States' consent will suffer serious consequences. The Department of Justice fully supports these measures and will vigorously enforce the sanctions imposed today under the executive order to the fullest extent of the law."

"It is highly significant that the Department of Justice under the Obama administration recognized that it would be both wrong and impolitic to prosecute Julian Assange."



"It is equally significant that the DOJ under the Trump administration, for blatantly political reasons, was pressured into reversing the approach of the Obama administration and prosecuting Julian Assange despite the implications of the prosecution for the constitutional protection of the First Amendment, and despite the nature of the revelations."



"Indeed, the prosecution was part of a political drive to punish leakers, intimidate journalists, and assert worldwide U.S. impunity for war crimes, rendition, and torture."

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's legal team submitted their closing argument to a British magistrates' court. They argue,who testified during a trial in September, and details how President Barack Obama's administration declined to prosecute Assange. President Donald Trump's administration reversed this "principled" position because of the nature of Assange's "disclosures to the world and the nature of his political opinions, which inevitably attracted the hostility of the Trump administration and the CIA."While Trump's campaign for re-election failed, the outcome of the U.S. presidential election is not expected to impact the decision. (In fact, the submission contains zero references to President-elect Joe Biden.)Assange was charged by the United States Justice Department with 17 counts of violating the Espionage Act and one count of conspiracy to commit a computer intrusion that contains elements of an Espionage Act offense.which is why the case is widely opposed by press freedom organizations throughout the world.All of the charges relate to the documents Pfc. Chelsea Manning provided to WikiLeaks in 2010.Assange's defense refers to the "political agenda" of the Trump administration and their "obvious hostility" to Assange's "exposure and condemnation of U.S. war crimes and human rights abuses."the submission declares.Beginning in 2017, Trump officials publicly condemned Assange. Charges were "ratcheted up" between December 2017 and June 2020, and "breaches of the rule of law" allegedly occurred, as Assange was targeted by a U.S. intelligence-backed surveillance operation while he lived under political asylum in the Ecuador embassy in London.the legal team contends. "To this end, the U.S. prosecution has sought to distort the facts in order to present what is plainly a prosecution for political offenses into a prosecution for 'ordinary' crimes."The Washington Post reported on May 24, 2019, that the decision to indict Assange under the Espionage Act led to protest and the resignation of career prosecutors in the Justice Department.Back in 2013, former Justice Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told the Post, "If you are not going to prosecute journalists for publishing classified information, which the department is not, then there is no way to prosecute Assange." Miller later said Assange acted as a publisher and not a hacker. So, the Obama administration never charged Assange.In February 2017 — Trump's first month in office — WikiLeaks published "CIA espionage orders" that called attention to how major political parties in France were "targeted for infiltration" in the run-up to the 2012 presidential election.About a month later, WikiLeaks brought further scrutiny to the CIA when they published thewhich they described as the "largest ever publication of confidential documents on the agency."They called attention to a program called "Weeping Angel" that made it possible for theAs CNBC reported, the CIA had 14 "zero-day exploits," which were "software vulnerabilities" that had no fix yet. The agency used them to "hack Apple's iOS devices such as iPads and iPhones." Documents showed theThe CIA did not tell Apple about these vulnerabilities."WikiLeaks additionally revealed that the CIA targetedusers, as well asusers, with malware.responded to the publication on April 13, 2017:Stunningly, inwhich to Assange's legal team was a preview of the legal theory top administration officials later "devised" to justify pursuing charges."We've had administrations before that have been squeamish about going after these folks under some concept of this right-to-publish," Pompeo also declared.Unlike the Obama administration, Pompeo would not let principles of freedom of the press under the Constitution stop the CIA from seeking revenge — through espionage and lawfare.Lawyers for Assange maintain the case, in December 2017:Legally privileged papers were seized by Ecuador authorities so they could be handed over to the FBI's office in the United Kingdom.Furthermore,They sanctioned ICC officials in June after the body asserted the authority to investigate war crimes by U.S. forces in Afghanistan.Pompeo and Attorney General Bill Barr stated,***Assange and WikiLeaks revealed war crimes and exposed the U.S. agenda to obstruct international bodies and foreign governments from holding the U.S. government accountable for human rights violations. Numerous examples were raised by witnesses at the extradition trial and mentioned in the closing argument submitted to the court.European countries were pressured by U.S. officials to not investigate torture. This includedinvolved in the abduction, rendition, and torture of German citizen Khaled el-Masri, who submitted testimony in defense of Assange.According to diplomatic cables published by WikiLeaks, theeven though they had "no evidence they were involved in terrorist acts."The CIA enlisted U.S. officials to spy on the UN Secretary-General, UN Security Council members and foreign diplomats at the UN in New York in violation of international law. Officials were encouraged to collect "DNA samples, iris scans, and computer passwords" of foreign government officials.Measures were put in place to limit the scope of the" which was established to examine the British government's involvement in the Iraq War.including a 2006 raid by U.S. troops, where an elderly woman and her five-month old child [grandchild?] were killed. An airstrike was called in to wipe out evidence of the killing. (This revelation eventually led to the withdrawal of U.S. troops because the Iraqi government refused to grant soldiers immunity for war crimes.)The closing argument asserts,