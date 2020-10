© White House, Pete Souza



Biggest Since Snowden

A Near Deal to Free Assange

Run Amok

Year Zero

"If the CIA can hack these phones then so can everyone else who has obtained or discovered the vulnerability. As long as the CIA keeps these vulnerabilities concealed from Apple and Google (who make the phones) they will not be fixed, and the phones will remain hackable. The same vulnerabilities exist for the population at large, including the U.S. Cabinet, Congress, top CEOs, system administrators, security officers and engineers. By hiding these security flaws from manufacturers like Apple and Google, the CIA ensures that it can hack everyone- at the expense of leaving everyone hackable."

"In a statement to WikiLeaks the source details policy questions that they say urgently need to be debated in public, including whether the CIA's hacking capabilities exceed its mandated powers and the problem of oversight of the agency. The source wishes to initiate a public debate about the security, creation, use, proliferation, and democratic control of cyber-weapons."

Dark Matter

Marble Framework

Weeping Angel

Archimedes

CherryBlossom

"The wireless device itself is compromised by implanting a customized CherryBlossom firmware on it; some devices allow upgrading their firmware over a wireless link, so no physical access to the device is necessary for a successful infection. Once the new firmware on the device is flashed, the router or access point will become a so-called FlyTrap. A FlyTrap will beacon over the Internet to a Command & Control server referred to as the CherryTree. The beaconed information contains device status and security information that the CherryTree logs to a database. In response to this information, the CherryTree sends a Mission with operator-defined tasking. An operator can use CherryWeb, a browser-based user interface to view Flytrap status and security info, plan Mission tasking, view Mission-related data, and perform system administration tasks."

Official Reaction: Get Assange

"Anybody who leaks classified information will be held to the highest degree of law. We will go after people who leak classified information. We will prosecute them to the full extent of the law."

"Because the stolen data resided on a mission system that lacked user activity monitoring and a robust server audit capability, we did not realize the loss had occurred until a year later, when WikiLeaks publicly announced it in March 2017. Had the data been stolen for the benefit of a state adversary and not published, we might still be unaware of the loss — as would be true for the vast majority of data on Agency mission systems."

"a number of intelligence community members not yet publicly named have been arrested or subject to federal criminal investigations in separate incidents."

Media Reacts

"The documents amount to a detailed, highly technical catalog of tools. They include instructions for compromising a wide range of common computer tools for use in spying: the online calling service Skype; Wi-Fi networks; documents in PDF format; and even commercial antivirus programs of the kind used by millions of people to protect their computers. A program called Wrecking Crew explains how to crash a targeted computer, and another tells how to steal passwords using the autocomplete function on Internet Explorer. Other programs were called CrunchyLimeSkies, ElderPiggy, AngerQuake and McNugget."

About the Author:

Patrick Lawrence, a correspondent abroad for many years, chiefly for the International Herald Tribune, is a columnist, essayist, author and lecturer. His most recent book is Time No Longer: Americans After the American Century (Yale). Follow him on Twitter @thefloutist. His web site is Patrick Lawrence. Support his work via his Patreon site.

As its publisher remains in prison awaiting judgment on his extradition case, we continue our series of looking at WikiLeaks' significant revelations contributing to the public's right to know.. The agency used spies and cyberweapons to infiltrate and hack into the major political parties with competing candidates —Their candidates — respectively— were also spied upon individually, as were many other prominent political figures.The objectives of the program included ascertaining the contending parties' political strategies and platforms, their views of the U.S., and their relations with the European Union, with other European nations (Germany, Britain) as well as Israel, Palestine, Libya, Syria, and others.beginning in November 2011 and enduring until September 2012, several months after Hollande won the election and formed a Socialist government.WikiLeaks' disclosure of the agency's project bears a special irony:Similar allegations (similarly lacking in evidence) were floated as theheld parliamentary elections in May 2019.As WikiLeaks reported at the time of the releases on the CIA's covert activities in France,WikiLeaks' apparent intent was to display a CIA's hacking operation in action.Vault 7, the subject of this latest report on the history of WikiLeaks disclosures, stands asNever before and not since have the agency's innumerable programs and capabilities been so thoroughly exposed to public scrutiny.Julian Assange, WikiLeaks founder and publisher, described the Vault 7 publications as the most significant since Edward Snowden, the former CIA data analyst, released an unprecedented trove of National Security Agency documents in the summer of 2013.The Vault 7 series concerns the extraordinarily sophisticatedthe CIA has developed to spy on or hack into the communications of any person or entity it targets. Apart from the espionage function, certain of the programs in Vault 7 — this designation is WikiLeaks', not the CIA's —— when, for example, the agency wishes to compromise an adversary via a false-flag operation.The program wherein this capability was developed, calledmay have been crucial to creating the orthodox "narrative" that Russia was responsible for the theft of Democratic Party email in 2016 — the cornerstone allegation in the construct we now call Russiagate.The series began on March 7, 2017, with theThe Vault 7 series ran for six months, concluding on Sept. 7, 2017.Complete as of that date, the series is comprised ofThe CIA's development of its hacking capabilities began as a joint effort with the National Security Agency. But the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the subsequent wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, begun in 2001 and 2003 respectively, proved a turning point for the agency. It was during this time that the CIA, as WikiLeaks puts it in its introduction to the Vault 7 series,According to former U.S. intelligence sources, thein its vast variety of cyber programs in the post-2001 years. "The agency's hacking division, WikiLeaks notes, "freed it from having to disclose its often controversial operations to the NSA (its primary bureaucratic rival) in order to draw on the NSA's hacking capacities."WikiLeaks launched the Vault 7 series at a delicate moment for Assange, who was at the time taking asylum at the Ecuadoran embassy in London.Shortly after Donald Trump took office in January 2017, Assange's attorneys approached a lawyer namedwho was noted for his Washington connections.Assange's team proposed negotiations that would commit the U.S. to granting Assange limited immunity and safe passage from the Ecuadoran embassy in exchange for his agreement to limit publication of classified CIA documentsThe agency knew by this time that WikiLeaks had an extensive inventory of CIA documents it was prepared to publish. These included what WikiLeaks soon namedCrucially, Assange signaled that he was also willing toBy this time the "narrative" that Russia had hacked the DNC's computer servers was well-established; the Democratic Party, the intelligence agencies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the media were heavily invested in it. Assange, while observing the WikiLeaks principle of not revealing sources,The Justice Department and Assange's attorneys drafted anin the course of the negotiations that both sides agreed to pursue. The attorneys' initial contact, through Waldman, was a DoJ official namedThe lead DoJ negotiator was namedWhen WikiLeaks released "Year Zero" on March 7, 2017, these negotiations were still in progress; the release had no apparent impact on the talks.But at this point the contacts between Assange and the U.S. government took a fateful turn.Shortly after negotiations began, Waldman, the go-between, contactedthe Democratic senator from Virginia, to see if the Senate Intelligence Committee, of which Warner was vice-chairman, wished to contact Assange on its own in connection to matters related to Russia.Warner, who had vigorously pressed the Russiagate narrative from the first, soon contactedthen the FBI director. Comey was also an aggressive Russiagate advocate and had a direct interest in sustaining the official account of events: It was while he ran the FBI that the bureau worked with CrowdStrike, the infamous cybersecurity firm hired by the DNC, to build what is now demonstrated to be an entirely false case to support the Democrats' assertions of Russian responsibility for the mail intrusion.Any proof that Russia had no role in the DNC mail theft would have discredited the FBI and Comey and very likely destroyed the career of Comey and numerous others.Comey, working through Sen. Warner, immediately ordered Waldman to cut off the Assange-DoJ talks. Although negotiations continued a brief while longer, Comey had effectively dealt them a soon-to-be-fatal blow. By this time WikiLeaks had released two other Vault 7 document collections, including what it called theThe DoJ finally broke off the negotiations on April 7, whenSix days later Mike Pompeo, then CIA director, gave a notably aggressive speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Washington think tank, in whichWith the CSIS speechThe WikiLeaks founder appears never to have had another chance to negotiate an agreement providing for his freedom.The Vault 7 releases continued at a steady pace, roughly four a month, for the next five months. The documents WikiLeaks made public, along with descriptions of the programs WikiLeaks deemed significant, can be found via itsTaken together they describe an expensively funded U.S. government organization that has run frighteningly amok, operates with no regard for U.S. or international law, and stands entirely beyond civilian control. Many of the projects exposed in the Vault 7 releases, and very likely most or all, violate Fourth Amendment rights to privacy and the CIA's charter,The history of the CIA, reaching back totenure as director (1953 to 1961), indicates that from its earliest days it entertained a diabolic desire to accumulate the power to operate with no reference to constraints of any kind, including those imposed by ordinary standards of decency.What we see in the Vault 7 series is the perversely logical outcome of this culture of limitless impunity and immunity.Former CIA and NSA officials told Consortium News thatputting the cost of the agency's hacking tools over the years these programs were developed at $175 billion.WikiLeaks noted when it began releasing the Vault 7 publications, "with even less accountability and without publicly answering the question as to whether such a massive budgetary spend on duplicating the capacities of a rival agency could be justified."We present these chronologically, the earliest first, to give readers a clear idea of how WikiLeaks organized and presented the Vault 7 project.March 7, 2017This first Vault 7 release is comprised of 8,761 documents and files obtained from what WikiLeaks describes as "an isolated, high-security network situated inside the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Virginia, the agency's headquarters.As WikiLeaks notes, the agency had "lost control of the majority of its hacking arsenal" shortly before it published "Year Zero.". "The archive appears to have been circulated among former U.S. government hackers and contractors in an unauthorized manner," WikiLeaks reported, "one of whom has provided WikiLeaks with portions of the archive." This occurred at some point in 2016.and an introduction to material included in the Vault 7 releases to follow. The agency's inventory of tools was the purview — and we can assume continues to be so — of thea technology department under the authority of the Center for Cyber Intelligence.The EDG also tests and operates its products once they are perfected and added to the agency's arsenal. The engineering group, Wikileaks reported, has developed someeach with its own malware and hacking tools. The EDG's focus is on"Year Zero" analyzes the most important of these.High among the objectives of Vault 7 programs was. Among the products targeted for this purpose werePrograms included in the Vault 7 collection were designed to hack these and other commonly used devices and systems remotely so they can corrupt the targets and also send the CIA the owner's geographic location and all audio and text communications. Other programs were capable of turning on a device's microphone and camera without the owner's knowledge. Other attack-and-control programs targeted MAC OS X, Solaris and Linux operating systems.A number of the CIA's programs revealed in the Vault 7 releases focus exclusively on one or another of these companies,(April 7, 2017) is a platform for the development of malware designed for attacks on Windows operating systems.(May 12, 2017) and(June 22, 2017) also target the Microsoft Windows platform, while(April 21, 2017) infiltrated Samsung televisions.(June 30, 2017) is designed for attack on computers that use the Linux OS."Year Zero" also details the CIA's use of what the agency callsThese are commonly occurring software code imperfections and vulnerabilities in electronic devices that the CIA knows and makes use of but does not disclose to manufacturers or the public.In some respects,While the CIA discovered some zero days on its own, it obtained others from the NSA, GCHQ (the NSA's British counterpart), or the FBI. It also purchased zero days from private cyber-weapons manufacturers much as the Pentagon would buy a weapons system from a defense contractor.The CIA's stockpile of zero days enables it tothe widely used long-distance telephone and text service. This makes zero days, which can be used either locally or remotely, especially significant in extending the reach of the agency's hacking operations.As WikiLeaks explains:Most malware developed by the EDG and related units in the CIA's organizational structure is designed to remain in implanted devices for considerable lengths of time — in some cases years — after it is installed. So long as it is present it communicates regularly and in two-way fashion with the CIA's Command and Control systems.This typically means an agent infests a targeted device on site. But in some cases,without the knowledge of either the manufacturer or the purchaser.As it began its Vault 7 series with "Year Zero,"as Assange put it at the time. He drew a comparison between these weapons and the global arms trade, noting "the inability to contain them, combined with their high market value."The source of the Vault 7 trove, who was among the former government hackers and contractors circulating the Vault programs among themselves, shared these and other concerns:This is Consortium News's intent in publishing its report on Vault 7.Mindful of the risks attached to proliferation, and perhaps of past (and unfounded) charges that its publications compromised U.S. national security and American personnel, WikiLeaks notes thatas it published the Vault 7 series.It also saidIn a note in an FAQ section appended to "Year Zero," WikiLeaks states, "Names, email addresses, and external IP addresses have been redacted in the released pagesuntil further analysis is complete."March 23, 2017Projects developed in the "Dark Matter" program were designed— that is, malware that continues to infect the units attacked even if the OS is reinstalled.WikiLeaks' "Dark Matter" release also"Nightskies" had been upgraded by the time WikiLeaks received the Vault 7 documents. "Noteworthy is that Nightskies had reached Nightskies 1.2 by 2008," WikiLeaks observed, "and is expressly designed to be physically installed into factory fresh iPhones, i.e., theMarch 31, 2017and block the work of forensic scientists and investigators attempting to trace the origin of malware, hacking attacks and Trojan horse attacks.The core function of Marble is what the CIA termsthat is hiding all traces of an agency intervention from investigators. Marble also has aThis enables the agency to reverse an obfuscation so that investigators detect what appears to be evidence of an attack's origin.It is with this deobfuscating tool that— for example, by leaving signs that the language used in a malware attack was not English but, say, Chinese. In addition to Mandarin, the languages Marble was capable of false-flagging were Russian, Korean, Arabic and Farsi, Iran's national language.Marble's anti-forensics capability madeAs the DNC, the FBI, and the CIA constructed their case purportedly proving Russia's responsibility for the theft, they cited malware metadata with extensive script in Cyrillic.There is no direct evidence that the CIA used its Marble program in the DNC case, butIt is highly unlikely that a Russian intelligence agency would have amateurishly left behind Cyrillic characters as prominently in the metadata as U.S. authorities presented them.Ellen Nakashima of The Washington Post reported on the Marble program when WikiLeaks released it March 31, 2017. "WikiLeaks' latest disclosure of CIA cyber-tools reveals a technique used by the agency to hide its digital tracks," she wrote, "potentially blowing the cover on current and past hacking operations aimed at gathering intelligence on terrorists and other foreign targets." We note that this remains the only mention of the Marble program in mainstream media.April 21, 2017The agency'stasked with developing programs that worked by way of physically implanted devices,specifically to compromise Samsung's F Series line of "smart televisions."This program is a measure of the exceptional reach the agency's hacking division has achieved. When a target TV is infested,so that the owner is deceived into thinking the TV is off when it is still on and operating as a standard bugIn effect, televisions were turned into listening devices capable of surveilling entire offices or households."Weeping Angel" was developed jointly with MI5, Britain's domestic intelligence service, and a U.K. intelligence entity called BTSS. The programGiven it is intended to attack an ordinary consumer product, "Weeping Angel" is likely to count among those tools that were implanted on a mass basisMay 5, 2017The CIA's "Archimedes" program developed the agency'sWith the Archimedes tool, CIA hackers can compromise the network to divert message traffic from the targeted device or devices by infecting and controlling a computer in the LAN. In addition to message traffic, the targeted devices' web browsers are also redirected to the covert server while maintaining the appearance of a normal browser for the targeted computer's user.It was designed to invade protected environments, as WikiLeaks put it, by attacking one or more computers in a LAN and using those to infect other devices in the network.June 15, 2017The CIA developed its "CherryBlossom" programs in cooperation with thea Menlo Park, California, a scientific research organization with long-established ties to the CIA, notably in theCherryBlossom programs are dedicated to penetrating wireless networking devices such as commonly used routers with thethat enables the agency to execute a variety of operations: With CherryBlossom, CIA hackers canby taking advantage of "zero day" vulnerabilities in operating systems or computer applications.The intricacies of the CherryBlossom program are worth noting, as they are typical of the sophistication common to the hacking operations WikiLeaks exposed in its Vault 7 releases. The program's ability to engage in two-way communication between infected devices and the agency's Command and Control unit, and control's ability to assign tasks to the program, are especially to be noted:Many of the programs detailed in the Vault 7 series were designed for deployment via remote hacking operations;in targeted hardware or software were the responsibility of the"Weeping Angels" is an example of an ESB product. Another program of this kind, which WikiLeaks reports was under consideration as of 2014, was conceived toby, for example, causing it to accelerate beyond safe speeds."The purpose of such control is not specified," WikiLeaks notes, "but it wouldWikiLeaks came upon a reference of this project in notes of a Branch Direction Meeting held Oct. 23, 2014. It is not clear if this project has since been completed and gone operational.The Trump administration, two months in power when WikiLeaks released "Zero Day" and announced the Vault 7 series, reacted swiftly and vigorously to the news.Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary at the time, told reporters:It was at this time President Donald Trump announced his determination to extradite and prosecute Assange. But even as the White House reacted with fury, the Justice Department was well along in its negotiations with Assange via Waldman, the go-between attorney Assange's legal team had contacted after Trump's inauguration in January.While the CIA was also stunned by WikiLeaks' penetration of the walls of secrecy erected around its extensive inventory of cyber-weapons, the events of March 7, 2017, may not have landed in Langley by surprise. A news repor t by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation published a day after the "Year Zero" release indicated thatThe CIA did know by then that(along with NSA, other intelligence agencies and contractors such as Booz Allen Hamilton)Until Vault 7, the Snowden releases in 2013 were the most prominent such case.By the time "Year Zero" was published, WikiLeaks noted:WikiLeaks singled out the case of Harold T. Martin III, who, a month before "Year Zero" came out, was indicted by a grand jury on 20 counts of mishandling classified information. Martin was accused of hacking some 50 terabytes of data from the NSA while working as a contractor for Booz Allen. He was sentenced to nine years in prison in July 2019.As earlier noted, it was in apparent response to the launch of the Vault 7 series that Director Pompeo signaled the U.S. government's campaign to extradite Assange from Britain.This case is now proceeding.There is a final irony here of the sort typical of the Trump administration. Jennifer Robinson, one of Assange's attorneys, testified last month at Assange's extradition hearing in London thatThe offer was conveyed at a meeting with Assange by Dana Rohrabacher, the then Republican congressman, and Charles Johnson, an associate of Rohrabacher's with ties to the Trump administration.By the time WikiLeaks began the Vault 7 series,Press and broadcast coverage of Vault 7 releases reflected this. Reporting of the Vault 7 series was minimal and avoided any examination of the profound political and legal questions Vault 7 raised.The New York Times and The Washington Post reported the release of "Year Zero" as a spot news story. Both papers reviewed in broad-brush fashion a few of the programs contained in the first Vault 7 release, as for example, in these paragraphs from the Times story This quick-gloss treatment was typical of U.S. press coverage. Without exception, it was arms-length, incurious, minimally dutiful, and at bottom unserious.None quoted transparency or anti-secrecy advocates, public policy analysts, or defenders of individual privacy. Consumer Reports published a "what consumers need to know" piece.in contradiction to the list of devices and services the agency's tools were designed to attack. The paper went on to quote an analyst at CSIS, where Pompeo was shortly afterward to speak forcefully against Assange, suggesting— which the Times quoted earlier in its story.The U.S. press effectively dropped the Vault 7 story after "Year Zero" was published. There was very little reporting on any of the other releases. As noted, the Post's Nakashima was the only reporter to put out a story on the highly significant "Marble" program.This year Nakashima was also among the few journalists to report on an internal CIA report concluding that the leak of the documents collected as Vault 7 "was the result of a workplace culture in which the agency's elite computer hackers 'prioritized building cyber weapons at the expense of securing their own systems.'"