In a moving and heartfelt interview with Revolver News, Julian Assange's fiancé explained that "Julian's liberty and the liberty of the United States hang together."During the interview, Stella Moris, the mother of Assange's two young children, explained what she would say to President Trump, if she was given the opportunity to speak to him personally."If I could speak to the President, I would tell him that Julian's liberty and the liberty of the United States hang together. The President can save Julian, he can save our family, and he can save the First Amendment with a single stroke of his pen. It is in his power to do so. He is the only one who can do it, and he can do it today. He can do it now. Please — let him come home to his little boys. Save Julian's life, save our freedoms and save the future of America," Moris said.She went on to explain, "I have a vision that the President will pardon Julian and that he will see freedom after years of confinement. I imagine Julian walking out past the razor-wire that surrounds Belmarsh prison, and into my arms and those of our children. I imagine my tears of joy and the cheers of millions throughout the US and around the world. I imagine us going for long walks in the countryside, and Julian growing strong and healthy again. I imagine him giving interviews, writing books and campaigning for our freedom of speech like the Julian I know."The jawdropping interview also covers how Assange believed that, like his own, the prosecutions of Roger Stone and General Mike Flynn were political.Read the full interview on Revolver News , it's most definitely worth your time. Cassandra Fairbanks is a former leftist who came out in support of Donald Trump in 2016. She has been published in the International Business Times, RT, Sputnik, The Independent and countless other publications.