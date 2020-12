Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) took to Twitter Monday night to explain why she voted no on the $900 billion COVID relief bill, H.R. 133, rushed through Congress. In the now-viral video, garnering over 1.5 million views, Gabbard explains her rationale for turning down the massive spending bill, joining only one other Democrat, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, in voting "nay."As the bill passed on the House floor with a 359-53 margin , Gabbard states that the "600 bucks" Americans would receive are an "insult and a slap in the face to every American struggling because of this COVID pandemic."This is in direct contrast to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's comments on the House floor where she calls the $600 significant while categorizing the $1,000 tax cut bonuses received by Americans in 2018 as "crumbs" and "pathetic."where elected officials "should be fighting for you and making sure the American people come first." This bill certainly seems to fail to put Americans first. It is now up to President Donald Trump to sign or veto this bill that clearly believes struggling Americans are nothing more than an afterthought.