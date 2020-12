Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne blasted President Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows and White House lawyers in comments posted online Sunday about a meeting at the White House Friday night with Trump about the contested presidential election that Byrne attended with attorney Sidney Powell and former Trump national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (U.S. Army ret.), saying that Trump is being "betrayed from within." Byrne also denied the reporting that a military coup or martial law were discussed.Byrne called out White House Counsel Pat Cipollone as the leaker to the New York Times about the meeting and accused Meadows and White House staffers of lying to Trump to get him to concede,Byrne named the advisors he believes are hurting Trump,Responding to a poster who offered an opinion on why the establishment is intent on getting rid of Trump, "I'm convinced the US Establishment including the Republican Establishment have decided to end the Trump era. They want Biden/Harris and the Globalist Reset. The reason they have resorted to such extreme measures is because the Reset is time critical. They need the US on board now," Byrne replied,Byrne responded to several questions about the meeting and Trump's attitude,Byrne has a strong dislike of Cipollone, blasting when asked who leaked the meeting,Byrne posted photos from the White House to prove he was there Friday night.Byrne published a detailed analysis on the rigged election in November: