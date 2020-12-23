trump white house christmas
"The bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated, it really is a disgrace."

President Donald Trump took a bold stand in support of the American people Tuesday evening, stating that Congress' bloated bipartisan bill that would send billions to foreign countries and just $600 to American families is a "disgrace," and that he will veto the bill if stimulus payments are not increased to $2,000.

"Congress started negotiations on a new package to get urgently needed help to the American people. It's taken forever. However, the bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated," Trump noted in a video message released on social media. "It really is a disgrace."

President Trump railed against the bloated provisions in the government funding section of the bill that would send billions to nations that do not improve the lives of the American people, such as Sudan, Cambodia, and Israel; as well as funding for "diversity and inclusion" programs, Senate building furniture, and the Kennedy Center.

"Despite all of this wasteful spending and much more, the $900 billion package provides hardworking taxpayers with only $600 each in relief payments, and not enough money is given to small businesses, and in particular restaurants, whose owners have suffered so grievously," Trump added.

"Send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me, we will get it done," President Trump continued. "I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple."

Trump signed the first round of $1,200 stimulus checks earlier this year, and has repeatedly advocating for higher payments to the American people.

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended the paltry $600 stimulus this week, stating "We also have in the legislation, uh, direct payments, which were not in the Republican bill to America's working families. I would have liked them to have been bigger, but they are, uh, significant."

Pelosi had previously called generous bonuses to employees following Trump administration tax cuts "crumbs."