"The bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated, it really is a disgrace."President Donald Trump took a bold stand in support of the American people Tuesday evening, stating that Congress' bloated bipartisan bill that would send billions to foreign countries and just $600 to American families is a "disgrace," and that he will veto the bill if stimulus payments are not increased to $2,000."Despite all of this wasteful spending and much more, the $900 billion package provides hardworking taxpayers with only $600 each in relief payments, and not enough money is given to small businesses, and in particular restaurants, whose owners have suffered so grievously," Trump added.Trump signed the first round of $1,200 stimulus checks earlier this year, and has repeatedly advocating for higher payments to the American people.Pelosi had previously called generous bonuses to employees following Trump administration tax cuts "crumbs."