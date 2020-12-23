Puppet Masters
Trump calls bloated relief bill a 'disgrace,' will use veto power if stimulus isn't increased to $2,000
National File
Tue, 22 Dec 2020 00:01 UTC
President Donald Trump took a bold stand in support of the American people Tuesday evening, stating that Congress' bloated bipartisan bill that would send billions to foreign countries and just $600 to American families is a "disgrace," and that he will veto the bill if stimulus payments are not increased to $2,000.
"Congress started negotiations on a new package to get urgently needed help to the American people. It's taken forever. However, the bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated," Trump noted in a video message released on social media. "It really is a disgrace."
President Trump railed against the bloated provisions in the government funding section of the bill that would send billions to nations that do not improve the lives of the American people, such as Sudan, Cambodia, and Israel; as well as funding for "diversity and inclusion" programs, Senate building furniture, and the Kennedy Center.
"Despite all of this wasteful spending and much more, the $900 billion package provides hardworking taxpayers with only $600 each in relief payments, and not enough money is given to small businesses, and in particular restaurants, whose owners have suffered so grievously," Trump added.
"Send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me, we will get it done," President Trump continued. "I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple."
Trump signed the first round of $1,200 stimulus checks earlier this year, and has repeatedly advocating for higher payments to the American people.
Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended the paltry $600 stimulus this week, stating "We also have in the legislation, uh, direct payments, which were not in the Republican bill to America's working families. I would have liked them to have been bigger, but they are, uh, significant."
Pelosi had previously called generous bonuses to employees following Trump administration tax cuts "crumbs."
Comment: See also:
- Pelosi keeps dodging reporter's pointed COVID relief bill questions, and he finally calls her out
- With Biden 'in queue': Pelosi u-turns on her monstrous Covid-19 relief bill
- Nancy Pelosi admits she blocked COVID relief bill for months
- 'Orwellian in the extreme': Conservatives slam media for blaming GOP for Dems' decision to tank Covid-19 relief bill
- GOP 'Covid-19 relief' bill sets aside $7B for weapons, including F-35 fighter jets; Sanders calls it 'DOA'
Reader Comments
InfoWithJo Truly, they must want us to revolt.I would agree with that, it's looking like a double edge sword, anger the aware people to the point of demanding heads roll and the stupid f*cks get a shot in the arm. My only hope is the heads that roll are those of the parasites and their shabbos goy that are orchestrating all this bullshit and NOT fellow humans as they would like to see.
Well, he called out some good ones, I'll give him that much. Pretending the US government has control over the nations money is pretty funny though.