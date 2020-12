© AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we reported earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the quiet part out loud during her December 4th press conference about her newfound willingness to cut a deal on a smaller COVID relief package with Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).She snapped at reporters who asked about it at the time, stating that the impending availability of the vaccines as well as the media declaring Joe Biden the winner were "a total game-changer.""It's what we had on our bills. It's for a shorter period of time but that's OK now because we have a new president," Pelosi remarked. "A president that recognizes that we need to depend on science to stop the virus."Here's what he said about an attempt at questioning her back on the 10th:This morning, Raju decided to take to the Twitter machine to call her out publicly for repeatedly ignoring his questions:McConnell has been a proponent of a more targeted, smaller relief bill from the start. Pelosi never has. That said, Republicans in the Senate showed more of a willingness to compromise throughout this process leading up to the election than Pelosi did. The reasons why she did so were very clear at the time, even though she didn't cop to them until after it was safer politically for her to do so.I don't have much use for most of the "reporters" at CNN, but I'll give some props to Raju here for not letting Pelosi slide on her 180 on this bill. Wolf Blitzer also gave her the business about her stall tactics on the bill a couple of months ago , which just again proves the old adage about how even a broken clock is right twice a day.North Carolina-based Sister Toldjah, a former liberal, has been writing about media bias, social issues, and the culture wars since 2003. Follow her on Twitter here , and on Parler