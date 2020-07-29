Puppet Masters
GOP 'Covid-19 relief' bill sets aside $7B for weapons, including F-35 fighter jets; Sanders calls it 'DOA'
RT
Tue, 28 Jul 2020 17:29 UTC
Democrats have been adamantly opposed to the GOP coronavirus relief package right from the onset, and to the surprise of no one, given the current ultra-partisan climate. But the bill, which was made public on Monday, really brings out the Republican party's generosity towards defense contractors. Of the $1 trillion financial injection, $29 billion is supposed to go to defense spending, according to a Defense News count.
Some $7 billion is to be spent on weapons programs under the draft law, paying for new or upgraded warships, warplanes, missiles and military satellites. The Navy would get to spend $1 billion on Boeing P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance planes, while the Air Force would enjoy an extra $686 million for additional Lockheed F-35A fighter jets.
While none of this seems in any way related to Covid-19 relief, it wouldn't be the first time either party has used the stimulus bills to fund its pet projects. A notable example from the first aid package was $25 million for the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, DC - which then proceeded to fire its furloughed staff anyway.
Still, Democratic lawmakers had a field day picking the wish-list apart. Senator Bernie Sanders has branded the bill "dead on arrival," focusing on the lavish military spending in a tweet.
Jesus Garcia, a representative from Illinois, remarked that fighter jets "don't help families pay their bills" claiming that the hypocrisy of the GOP lawmakers was "unbelievable."
If the responses are any indication, the bill will have a hard a time passing through the House - in the same way it struggled to get hammered out between the GOP legislators and the White House.
Ironically, despite all the backlash, the bill's defense spending is unlikely to be the hill for the Democrats to die on.
During the early days of the epidemic, when the Congress was considering a how much money it wanted to spend on the military in fiscal year 2021, a call to boost F-35 purchases received bipartisan support. That attitude has not changed since. An attempt by Sanders to cut the national security budget by $74 billion failed last week at the Senate, after a 23-77 vote against his proposal.
- Power scrubbing our way to a false sense of security: 'Hygiene Theater' is a huge waste of time
- SOTT Focus: Dr Mercola Interviews Denis Rancourt: 'There is no Scientific Evidence That Facemasks Inhibit Viral Spread'
- Could CranioSacral Therapy help treat dementia & Alzheimer's disease?
- We must inoculate ourselves against the crazy Anti-Rationalists
- SOTT Focus: New CDC and WHO Study Proves 'No Evidence' Facemasks Prevent Virus
- Honey of stingless bees is low GI, does not cause tooth decay
- More bang for your buckwheat: Siberian researchers say humble staple increases amount of "longevity protein" in the body
- Taking fake food to another level: New startup reveals lab-grown pork belly and bacon strips
- Vaccine for thee but not for me? Here's why rushed shots shouldn't be trusted
- How viruses and bacteria balance each other in the gut microbiome
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Operation 'Warped' Speed - These People Are Crazy!
- Russian government recommended banning Wi-Fi and cell phones in primary schools
- White flour products and rice rot teeth, New Zealand's largest child study reveals
- Blood iron levels are a possible key to slowing ageing, gene study shows
- Covid-19 & SARS immunity discovered in recovered patients - also in over 50% of subjects who were never infected
- New studies show glyphosate causes reproductive health damage
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Future of Food - Controlling the Population Through What We Eat
- Operation Warp Speed: U.S. Troops will be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine
- 48 confirmed Ebola cases in Congo, WHO declares it an 'active outbreak'
- New research finds CBD reduces severe lung inflammation associated with Covid-19
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
