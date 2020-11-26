Sen. Doug Mastriano
Twitter has banned the campaign account of Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano, who organized Wednesday's election integrity hearing by the Senate Majority Policy Committee in Gettysburg.

The ban came on the same day as the bombshell hearing, which included a call-in testimony from President Donald Trump himself.

Mastriano's ban was first noticed by One America News reporter Jack Posobiec and reported by the National File.


"We move heaven and earth with American dollars to secure elections in Iraq and Afghanistan and elsewhere. We can't do it in our own state?" Mastriano said during the hearing. "There's people in Pennsylvania not interested in safe, secure elections."


It is currently unclear what excuse Twitter has used for the blatantly political censorship.

