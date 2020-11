Twitter has banned the campaign account of Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano, who organized Wednesday's election integrity hearing by the Senate Majority Policy Committee in Gettysburg.Mastriano's ban was first noticed by One America News reporter Jack Posobiec and reported by the National File It is currently unclear what excuse Twitter has used for the blatantly political censorship.Cassandra Fairbanks is a former leftist who came out in support of Donald Trump in 2016. She has been published in the International Business Times, RT, Sputnik, The Independent and countless other publications.