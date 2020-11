© Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images via AFP

Twitter competitor Parler has been accused of working for Russia in a conspiracy theory that's bizarre even by 2020 standards. Its accuser admits his "research" was motivated by the app's longstanding #1 position in the App Store.Self-styled "disinformation specialist" Dave Troy announced on Friday that he'd cracked the case of why Parler, the microblogging platform whose user count has exploded over the past year as Twitter cracked down on opinions outside the neoliberal centrist mainstream, is growing so fast.How was Parler able to draw so many users despite lacking hundreds of millions of dollars in venture capital funding and the high-priced software developers that buys? Troy pondered. While Occam's razor - the theory that the simplest explanation is usually correct - might suggest that people censored by Big Tech had merely flocked to an alternative made famous in certain circles by big-name conservatives banned from better-known platforms, Troy's conclusion was about as far from Occam's razor as it's possible to get.The TEDxMid-Atlantic founder used as a starting point Parler founder John Matze's marriage to his Russian-born wife Alina Mukhutdinova, whom he met in Las Vegas while she was on vacation with a friend in the US. Despite having no further information about why Mukhutdinova was in the US,While Troy admits Matze worked at several tech firms, including Amazon, he finds it much more important that the young developer and his wife were married in Russia in a government ceremony overseen by (gasp!) the bride's mother, who received an award from the Soviet government after a lifetime of service. Apparently, Troy believes the entire government was staffed by spies.Troy's theory betrays little understanding of how social media platforms grow, as he seems to find nefarious Parler's initial low user number and sudden growth after "big name" users like conservative provocateur Candace Owens and journalist Cassandra Fairbanks joined. He also mischaracterizes the pair as "'far-right' LARPers," perhaps forgetting it was establishment journalists like himself that characterized them as 'far right' in the first place while their politics fall somewhere inside the typical conservative spectrum. The growth in users, Troy claims, was swollen with "many operatives," though he doesn't name these.Armed with these baseless assumptions, Troy swoops in for the kill, declaring Parler will never find programmers devoted to destroying the edifice of US social media because they can't afford to hire people at the going rate in Silicon Valley.Or is it yuan? They do seem awfully anti-China...you know, like the rest of the pro-Trump conservative movement. The rest of Troy's evidence apparently consists of the platform's parent company being registered in Delaware, like most corporations that want to avoid US regulations, by Rudy Giuliani's former law firm - one of the best-known in the US.Not content with sliming Matze's wife as a Russian "honeypot" and his company as a foreign spying operation, Troy even made a detour into smearing the Soviet military, mentioning its soldiers did "a lot of raping in Berlin" (never mind that if one is keeping score of WW2 atrocities, the US Britain , and, well, Germany are pretty far ahead). Admitting his own theory doesn't really add up and that the parties involved hadn't done anything illegal, Troy nevertheless piled on the persuasion with an impressive-looking graphic showing Parler's better-known users, declaring it depicted "the usual Russia aligned operatives," though it's unclear who of the hundreds of names is supposed to be Russian as most of the familiar names represent Trump supporters falling somewhere on the right-wing political continuum.Gab, a Twitter alternative, lost its hosting twice and had its app yanked from both Google and Apple's app stores after a rash of scare stories claimed the platform was a breeding ground for right-wing extremists following a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018. While the mass shooter in question also had Facebook and Twitter accounts, and Gab even helped the authorities identify him, it was Gab who was punished.Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23