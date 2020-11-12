Lately, Republican social media users, who have been censored or de-platformed, have embarked on a great migration to a new platform, that is, Parler, bills itself as a Twitter rival with "an unbiased social media focused on real user experiences and engagement."
According to radio host Dan Bongino, who has an "ownership stake" in Parler - the platform has "exploded" with new users:
"We're adding thousands of users per minute, and we're working out the glitches as a result."The influx of new users, likely ex-Twitter/Facebook Republican folks, who have had their content censored or have been banned from the platform or are just fed up with liberals censoring their every tweet/post, have made Parler the "most downloaded application in the US on Google Play, overtaking such platforms as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter," said RT News.
"Prior to June, Parler was averaging about 2,000 downloads. Its user base doubled that month, to about 1.5 million, after Twitter's banning of conservative meme creator Carpe Donktum sparked an anti-censorship backlash. Parler is now reportedly adding as many users per minute as it used to gain in a day," RT said.
Internet searches for "Parler" have exploded in the last few days.
censored by social media giants in mid-October.
If Trump went to Parler, the shares would tank further.