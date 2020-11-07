© EPA



Decision comes six months after conspiracy theorist's YouTube and Facebook accounts were banned.Twitter has permanently suspended David Icke's account, after the conspiracy theorist breached its rules by making false claims about coronavirus."The account referenced has been permanently suspended for violating Twitter's rules regarding Covid misinformation," a Twitter spokesperson said.The decision comes after the former footballer had his YouTube and Facebook accounts terminated six months ago for spreading falsehoods.Rachel Riley, the Countdown presenter, was among those who celebrated the social media giant's decision to remove Mr Icke from its platform."The UK's foremost hate peddler/conspiracy grifter has finally been chucked off Twitter," Ms Riley tweeted on Tuesday evening.His suspension comes after Kate Shemirani, another high-profile conspiracy theorist in the UK, had her Twitter account suspended last Thursday over misinformation.Mr Icke, who has made prominent appearances at anti-lockdown rallies in London in recent months, still has an Instagram page, which has more than 200,000 followers.Over the weekend, he posted a video on the Facebook-owned platform in which he encourages people to "choose freedom". It has now been more viewed more than 85,000 times.