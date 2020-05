© Wikimedia Commons



If we want to fight back against the new censors, we need to step up to the plate and wake up to what's going on before it's too late. It may be David Icke today, but which dissenting voice will it be tomorrow?

Neil Clark is a journalist, writer, broadcaster and blogger.

The banning of the former TV presenter from Facebook and YouTube is an assault on free speech and free expression which needs to be forcefully resisted, whatever your views are on Icke's theories on world governance.Recently though, that's changed. Icke has been accused of "preaching hate" and of peddling "unsubstantiated conspiracy theories." And now he's charged with promoting "toxic" and "dangerous misinformation" about Covid-19.Writing in the Observer on April 25, Nick Cohen berated social media platforms for not banning Icke.Cohen argued there was a "liberal" case for banning Icke. But there isn't and it's extremely Orwellian to suggest that there is.Firstly, the opinion which is threatened with suppression may possibly be true. "Those who desire to suppress it, of course, deny its truth; but they are not infallible. They have no authority to decide the question for all mankind, and exclude every other person from the means of judging," Mill wrote. It's pertinent here to remind ourselves that Cohen, who wants to suppress Icke's opinions, and sets himself as an arbiter of what views should or shouldn't be heard on leading social media platforms, was a prominent supporter of the Iraq War.Mill goes on: "To refuse a hearing to an opinion, because they are sure that it is false, is to assume that their certainty is the same thing as absolute certainty. All silencing of discussion is an assumption of infallibility. Its condemnation may be allowed to rest on this common argument, not the worse for being common."Are we absolutely certain that all of Icke's opinions are false? Perhaps some are, but others aren't. That's what Mill refers to in his second reason why opinions should not be suppressed. "Though the silenced opinion be an error, it may, and very commonly does, contain a portion of truth; and since the general or prevailing opinion on any object is rarely or never the whole truth, it is only by the collision of adverse opinions that the remainder of the truth has any chance of being supplied."Even if the opinion is the whole truth, then "vigorously and earnestly" contesting it is a positive for liberty too, as it helps to make sure that the opinion is held rationally and not just as a prejudice because so many are saying it's true. One would imagine Mill would give very short shrift to those who arrogantly dismiss any view they don't agree with as "a conspiracy theory" and denounce all dissenting voices as "cranks."John Stuart Mill was a British philosopher and his ideas no doubt played a part in why Britain was a country where free speech and free expression were more respected than in many other places. But alas, that's no longer the case today.In any case "hate speech" laws - with the subjective nature of what constitutes the "offence" - are fundamentally illiberal as they are being used, increasingly, to stifle debate. If someone says something you think is hateful, then challenge them.I don't agree with a lot of what Katie Hopkins has said, but her suspension from Twitter earlier this year, cheered by those who oppose her, was wrong. She has exactly the same right to express her opinions as me, Nick Cohen, or anyone else.The people who spend so much time trying to get people they don't like banned from these platforms know just how important they are.I made a point of watching David Icke's live interview on London Real yesterday precisely because of the attempts to ban him. A lot of people seem to have done the same.