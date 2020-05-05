In the wake of this the owner of London Real, Brian Rose launched a crowdfunding campaign for what he called the "Digital Freedom Platform". This has raced to nearly $1m in just over a week.
However, lots of the claims about the platform don't appear to add up. This is an investigation into the platform, the wider issue of free speech and the censorship of the big tech platforms.
Documents and articles referenced in the film include:
- London Real 'Digital Freedom Platform'
- Scamguard
- NY Mag: "We Still Don't Know How the Coronavirus Is Killing Us"
- Evidence SARS-CoV-2 Emerged From a Biological Laboratory in Wuhan, China
- Longstem Ltd, Companies House
Comment: Rebel Wisdom published an update today, May 5th:
