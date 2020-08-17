Weaver's "arrest" at the couple's home - which has yet to be confirmed by authorities - was initially reported by Infowars on Friday, shortly after the YouTube premiere of her documentary film ShadowGate. The film purports to expose the secrets of the massive 'Deep State' intelligence apparatus manipulating politics within the US and beyond its borders, based on the reports of two private intelligence whistleblowers.
Video of the couple's apparent arrest, shot by Weaver herself, was posted to Twitter by her Infowars colleague Adan Salazar, opening on Weaver asking in disbelief if "a grand jury indicted [her]."
She and her husband Gavin Wince were then supposedly taken into custody after being informed they'd been charged with "burglary." The clip ends abruptly with Weaver urging viewers to "please share this."
Rumors soon emerged that the "burglary" concerned alleged theft of government documents related to the film, but no official confirmation has so far been released.
Comment: The arrest may have a more mundane basis than that (though the following explanation from her mother still begs questions about the timing and legal basis of the arrest):
According to Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies, Weaver was actually arrested before she could release the documentary, but one of the whistleblowers involved, "Tore," released it instead. Her Twitter account @Tore_Says was reportedly suspended immediately thereafter.
Tore soon resurfaced on another account, however, accusing the state of Ohio of sitting on "FALSE CHARGE INDICTMENTS" against Weaver for three months - suggesting the indictment was months-old and the arrest had been deliberately timed to coincide with the film's release.
"We will EXPOSE every single person involved who used a DRUG ADDICT to frame millie," the whistleblower tweeted. In another tweet, she claimed the state's justice system databases had simultaneously "crashed," preventing her from finding out more information on Weaver's case.
Read the rest here
Comment: While we're wondering if this is possibly some kind of stunt to generate publicity for Ms. Weaver's documentary, we've watched the documentary and find that the two 'intelligence sources' she interviews seem to be legitimate. Here it is:
For those with limited time, here's the opening tweet of a Twitter thread that is a handy guide/analysis of its contents with timestamps for skipping to the relevant parts:
In case Google/YouTube takes it down, here it is on BitChute, and on UGETube.
UPDATE 17/08/2020: #ShadowGate has apparently been shadowbanned: