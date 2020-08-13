Give the false impression that a balance of evidence now proves that masks reduce the transmission of COVID-19

Falsely assimilate commentary made in scientific venues with "evidence"

Hide the fact that a decade's worth of policy-grade evidence proves the opposite: that masks are ineffective with viral respiratory diseases

Hide the fact that there is now direct observational proof that cloth masks do not prevent exhalation of clouds of suspended aerosol particles; above, below and through the masks

Deter attention away from the considerable known harms and risks due to face masks, applied to entire populations

Introduction

Competence to talk about face masks and COVID-19

Government responses have been a public-health and safety catastrophe

The "growing body of evidence" mantra needs to stop

So, what actually is the "growing body of evidence"?

"At the present time, the widespread use of masks by healthy people in the community setting is not yet supported by high quality or direct scientific evidence and there are potential benefits and harms to consider (see below)." (p. 6)

"a growing compendium of observational evidence on the use of masks by the general public in several countries". (p. 6)

[...] However, there is growing concern about whether attempts to infer causation about the benefits and risks of potential therapeutics from nonrandomized studies are providing insights that improve clinical knowledge and accelerate the search for needed answers, or whether these reports just add noise, confusion, and false confidence. Most of these studies include a caveat indicating that "randomized clinical trials are needed." But disclaimers aside, does this approach help make the case for well-designed randomized clinical trials (RCTs) and accelerate their delivery? Or do observational studies reduce the likelihood of a properly designed trial being performed, thereby delaying the discovery of reliable truth? [...]



Anxious, frightened patients, as well as clinicians and health systems with a strong desire to prevent morbidity and mortality, are all susceptible to cognitive biases. Furthermore, profit motives in the medical products industry, academic hubris, interests related to increasing the valuation of data platforms, and revenue generated by billing for these products in care delivery can all tempt investigators to make claims their methods cannot fully support, and these claims often are taken up by traditional media and further amplified on social media. Politicians have been directly involved in discourse about treatments they assert are effective. The natural desire of all elements of society to find effective therapies can obscure the difference between a proven fact and an exaggerated guess. Nefarious motives are not necessary for these problems to occur.



[...] But if leaders, commentators, academics, and clinicians cannot restrain the rush to judgment in the absence of reliable evidence, the proliferation of observational treatment comparisons will hinder the goal of finding effective treatments for COVID-19 — and a great many other diseases.

There have been NO new RCT studies that support masking

All the many past RCT studies conclusively do not support masking

None of the known harms of masking have been studied (re: enforcement on the entire general population)

Understanding the transmission of respiratory infections indoors requires expertise in many distinctly different areas of science and engineering, including virology, aerosol physics, flow dynamics, exposure and epidemiology, medicine, and building engineering, to name the most significant. No one person has expertise in all these areas. However, collectively, the community of the signatories to the Comment understands the characteristics and mechanisms behind the generation of respiratory microdroplets, survival of viruses in the microdroplets, transport of the microdroplets and human exposure to them, and the airflow patterns that carry microdroplets in buildings. We have dedicated our careers working in this multidisciplinary field, and our statement stems from our collective expertise spanning the entire field.



(First paragraph on page 1 of the Supplementary data, for: Morawska and Milton et al. (239 signatories) (6 July 2020) "It is Time to Address Airborne Transmission of COVID-19", in Clinical Infectious Diseases.4)

Government responses have been a public-health and safety catastrophe

the government responses caused these large numbers of non-COVID-19 excess deaths

Three key findings from our empirical analysis are as follows. First, although it has been widely reported that COVID-19 has been highly concentrated in the elderly, we find that it has been particularly concentrated in the very elderly (75-84 and 85+ years), and less so in the 65-74 age category. Second, using two sets of COVID identifiers, we find from the beginning of the two periods when we assume the lockdown was having an impact, through to the end of our study period (week ending 17th or 24th April 2020 - week ending 8th May 2020), that our weekly estimates of COVID deaths for five cases (the total; the 75-84 and 85+ age categories; males; and females) diverge from the corresponding 5 year average excess deaths measure. Over these periods, we find that, on average per week, our estimates of COVID deaths for these five cases were (in absolute 6 terms) considerably below the corresponding 5 year average excess deaths measure. For example,on average per week, our estimate of total COVID deaths over these periods was lower than the corresponding 5 year average excess deaths measure by 4670-4727 deaths (54%-63%). For the above five cases, and in line with our hypothesis, we posit that the 5 year average excess deaths contains a large number of non-COVID deaths. Third, and relatedly, our analysis suggests that the UK's lockdown has had a net positive impact on mortalities. That is to say, it resulted in more, not less, deaths.

reduced access to care for chronic conditions,

the direct impact of psychological stress,

the practice of exporting ill patients from chronic care facilities to long-term care facilities, and

the practice of locking in and isolating long-term care facility residents.

The millions of casualties of a continued shutdown will be hiding in plain sight, but they will be called alcoholism, homelessness, suicide, heart attack, stroke, or kidney failure. In youths it will be called financial instability, unemployment, despair, drug addiction, unplanned pregnancies, poverty, and abuse.

Repeated large randomized controlled trials (RCT) with verified outcome (lab-confirmed infection) and several systematic reviews of RCTs have proven that face masks have no detectable benefit for reducing the risk of person to person transmission of a viral respiratory disease .

. Recent laser visualization of simulated coughs has proven that cloth masks do not prevent exhalation of clouds of suspended aerosol particles , above, below and through the masks. 12

, above, below and through the masks. The known significant potential harms of face masks, and cloth face masks in particular, have neither been studied nor ruled out nor been the subject of harm mitigation trials.

For example, home fabrics are hydrophilic, whereas medical masks are hydrophobic, the many harmful consequences of which have not been studied, and are virtually never mentioned.

All-population face mask impositions increase fear and psychological stress.

All-population face mask impositions cause: widespread discomfort, impaired breathing, impaired vision (e.g., fogging of glasses), impaired communication, psychological social distancing, skin irritation and infections, impaired self-expression, prolonged exposure to bacterial cultures near the eyes, nose and mouth, possible collection and delivery of viral pathogens that would otherwise not be inhaled, and possible amplification of the exhaled aerosol size-fraction of infectious particles.



The "growing body of evidence" mantra needs to stop

Dr. Eileen de Villa @epdevilla: "Since the beginning of this pandemic I've asked residents to take care of each other. Today I'm asking for this again & this is why I'm asking City Council to require masks or face covering in all public settings to help stop the spread of #COVID19: bit.ly/38cYlu8." 10:46 AM ∙ June 30, 2020 ∙ Twitter for iPhone.

"Increasing evidence supports wearing a mask when in enclosed public spaces as an important measure in reducingCOVID-19 transmission, while the risk of rising rates of infection continues. The scientific community and public health organizations around the world have concluded that the cumulative weight of evidence supports that face masks lessen the rates of transmission of COVID-19 from wearers. Most agree that face masks work best by reducing the amount of virus that is projected into the air in respiratory micro-droplets from someone who is infected with the virus. Additionally, other community level measures such as physical distancing and hand hygiene should continue to be employed to decrease transmission of COVID-19.



While we respect that you may not necessarily agree with this public health initiative, we trust that you will understand the basis that prompted OPH to recommend that Council enact a by-law."

Clinical experience or observational studies should never be used as the sole basis for assessment of intervention effects — randomized clinical trials are always needed. Therefore, always randomize the first patient as Thomas C Chalmers suggested in 1977. Observational studies should primarily be used for quality control after treatments are included in clinical practice.



Abstracted Conclusion (p. 1) in: "The Necessity of Randomized Clinical Trials", by Jakobsen and Gluud, in the British Journal of Medicine & Medical Research.24

Nevertheless, the RCT remains the "gold standard." Its power as a model for good practice rests on its imposition of experimental order on the clinical setting and its production of numerical results that may not be absolutely accurate but that are unquestionably precise. As Theodore Porter has argued, the value of the precise quantitative result is that it is readily translated outside its original experimental setting, for replication, comparison, and adaptation elsewhere.[ref]



The inferential authority of the RCT has been such that it is accepted as a standard for "rational therapeutics" by physicians and regulatory authorities and also by patients and populations at risk.

No RCT study with verified outcome shows a benefit for HCW or community members in households to wearing a mask or respirator. There is no such study. There are no exceptions.



Likewise, no study exists that shows a benefit from a broad policy to wear masks in public (more on this below).



Furthermore, if there were any benefit to wearing a mask, because of the blocking power against droplets and aerosol particles, then there should be more benefit from wearing a respirator (N95) compared to a surgical mask, yet several large meta-analyses, and all the RCT, prove that there is no such relative benefit.

Second, more importantly, you fail to mention that several randomized controlled trials with verified outcomes (infections) were specifically designed to detect a benefit, and did not find any measurable benefit, for any viral respiratory disease. This includes the many randomized controlled trials that find no difference between open-sided surgical masks and respirators. [Footnote-2: citing and quoting from ten (10) scientific studies.]



You failed to mention that such results set a probabilistic upper limit on mask effectiveness, and you failed to calculate this upper limit. Instead, you repeat the misleading notion that reliable evidence has "not yet" been found to confirm your adopted bias.



In other words, if masks were even moderately effective at reducing the risk of infection, then a benefit would have been statistically detected in one or more of the many reliable trials that have already been made.



More fundamentally, a major problem with your document is that you wrongly rely on substandard scientific reports as constituting usable "evidence". With public policy, especially health policy having draconian consequences, there must be a standards threshold below which a given report cannot be used as an indicator of reality. The reason that science requires randomized controlled trials with verified outcomes is precisely because other study designs are susceptible to bias.



The context of a new disease and of a publicized pandemic is one in which all reporting (media, political, and scientific) is susceptible to large bias. The mechanisms of the biases are well known and anticipated, such as: political posturing, partisan conflicts, career advancement, publication-record padding, "discovery" recognition, public-interest and public-support mining, institutional and personal reputational enhancement, funding opportunities, corporate interests, and so on.



Group bias is not an uncommon phenomenon. Large numbers of bias-susceptible studies that agree are of little value. Any study that does not apply the established scientific tools for avoiding observational bias should be presumed to be biased, in any draconian policy context.



That is why the WHO cannot collect and rely on potentially biased studies to make recommendations that can have devastating effects (see below) on the lives of literally billions. Rather, the WHO must apply a stringent standards threshold, and accept only randomized controlled trials with verified outcomes. In this application, the mere fact that several such quality studies have not ever confirmed the positive effects reported in bias-susceptible reports should be a red flag.



For example, two amply promoted recent studies that do not satisfy the standards threshold, and that, in our opinion, have a palpable risk of large bias are the following. [...]

(p.2) In considering the evidence about the potential effectiveness of homemade fabric masks, it is important to bear in mind how a respiratory virus such as SARS-CoV-2 spreads from person to person. Current research supports the possibility that, in addition to being spread by respiratory droplets that one can see and feel, SARS-CoV-2 can also be spread by invisible droplets, as small as 5 microns (or micrometers), and by even smaller bioaerosol particles.[ref] Such tiny bioaerosol particles may be found in an infected person's normal exhalation.[ref] The relative contribution of each particle size in disease transmission is unknown.



There is limited research on the efficacy of fabric masks for influenza and specifically for SARSCoV-2. As we describe below, the few available experimental studies have important limitations in their relevance and methods. Any type of mask will have its own capacity to arrest particles of different sizes. Even if the filtering capacity of a mask were well understood, however, the degree to which it could in practice reduce disease spread depends on the unknown role of each particle size in transmission.



Asymptomatic but infected individuals are of special concern, and the particles they would emit from breathing are predominantly bioaerosols. [...]



(p. 3) An additional consideration in the effectiveness of any mask is how well it fits the user.[ref] Even with the best material, if a mask does not fit, virus-containing particles can escape through creases and gaps between the mask and face. Leakage can also occur if the holding mechanism (e.g., straps, Velcro®) is weak. We found no studies of non-expert individuals' ability to produce properly fitting masks. Nor did we find any studies of the effectiveness of masks produced by professionals, when following instructions available to the general public (e.g., online). [...]



(p. 6) CONCLUSIONS [...] The current level of benefit, if any, is not possible to assess.

(p. 967: Abstract) Although mechanistic studies support the potential effect of hand hygiene or face masks, evidence from 14 randomized controlled trials of these measures did not support a substantial effect on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza. We similarly found limited evidence on the effectiveness of improved hygiene and environmental cleaning. We identified several major knowledge gaps requiring further research, most fundamentally an improved characterization of the modes of person-to-person transmission.

(p. 509, Abstract) Synthesis: In total, 11 systematic reviews were included and 18 RCTs of 26 444 participants were found, 12 in the community and 6 in health care workers. Included studies had limitations and were deemed at high risk of bias. Overall, the use of masks in the community did not reduce the risk of influenza, confirmed viral respiratory infection, influenzalike illness, or any clinical respiratory infection. [...]



Conclusion: This systematic review found limited evidence that the use of masks might reduce the risk of viral respiratory infections. [...]

Masks For The General Public

Based on evidence from randomized controlled trials



If I wear a surgical mask while out in public, will it protect me from flu-like illness? 2 trials 1683 people

The reduction in flu-like illness may be 4% (range: 0-8%) over 6 weeks.

But no difference in lab-confirmed influenza What about wearing a surgical mask at home after a household member becomes sick? Sick person wears mask: 2 trials, 903 people

Healthy household members wear masks: 1 trial, 290 people

Healthy and sick people wear masks: 4 trials, 2750 people

In all three scenarios, wearing a mask did NOT reduce the risk of getting flu-like illness or confirmed influenza.

(p. 1) The increasing polarised and politicised views [ref] on whether to wear masks in public during the current COVID-19 crisis hides a bitter truth on the state of contemporary research and the value we pose on clinical evidence to guide our decisions.



In 2010, at the end of the last influenza pandemic, there were six published randomised controlled trials with 4,147 participants focusing on the benefits of different types of masks.[ref] Two were done in healthcare workers and four in family or student clusters. The face mask trials for influenza-like illness (ILI) reported poor compliance, rarely reported harms and revealed the pressing need for future trials.



Despite the clear requirement to carry out further large, pragmatic trials a decade later, only six had been published: five in healthcare workers and one in pilgrims.[ref] This recent crop of trials added 9,112 participants to the total randomised denominator of 13,259 and showed that masks alone have no significant effect in interrupting the spread of ILI or influenza in the general population, nor in healthcare workers.



(p. 2) What do scientists do in the face of uncertainty on the value of global interventions? Usually, they seek an answer with adequately designed and swiftly implemented clinical studies as has been partly achieved with pharmaceuticals. We consider it is unwise to infer causation based on regional geographical observations as several proponents of masks have done. Spikes in cases can easily refute correlations, compliance with masks and other measures is often variable, and confounders cannot be accounted for in such observational research. [...]



The small number of trials and lateness in the pandemic cycle is unlikely to give us reasonably clear answers and guide decision-makers. This abandonment of the scientific modus operandi and lack of foresight has left the field wide open for the play of opinions, radical views and political influence .

So, what actually is the "growing body of evidence"?

What is the evidence that supports the use of masks?



There is a growing body of scientific evidence that indicates the widespread use of face coverings by all persons decreases the spread of respiratory droplets. Public health experts also support the widespread use of face coverings to decrease transmission of COVID-19.



At this link you will find a collection of expert opinions and studies on face coverings. This list is for informational purposes only and is not representative of all articles and studies available on the subject, nor does this list cover all articles and studies that are reviewed by our staff and our Medical Officer of Health.

As medical masks are often bundled with other IPC interventions and have variable compliance, clinical trials on the effectiveness of medical masks have been challenging. Systematic reviews of randomized controlled trials in health care settings have not demonstrated a significant reduction in acute respiratory infections, (ARIs), ILIs or laboratory confirmed viral infections with medical mask use although it is acknowledged there were methodological flaws and smaller underpowered studies in the data analyzed.

There is a paucity of clinical evidence in favor of using medical masks in the community, with multiple randomized trials demonstrating mixed results which when pooled demonstrate no significant reduction in acute respiratory infections (ARIs), ILIs or laboratory confirmed viral infections. There are some lower quality studies showing a reduction in viral infection rates in households, in transmission of viral respiratory infections in the context of mass gatherings, and in university residences when combined with hand hygiene interventions.

There is limited evidence of harms related to community mask wearing with no studies identified that have systematically looked at potential harms. Such harms could include behavioral modifications such as risk compensation/non-adherence to social distancing or optimal hand hygiene practices, self-contamination, induction of facial rashes, and increasing real or perceived breathing difficulties. There are also concerns about poor compliance or tolerance of masks in children or those with cognitive challenges and communication difficulties.

Pre-symptomatic transmission and asymptomatic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 have been described but the degree to which they contribute to community spread is unclear, At this point, there is no direct evidence that the use of a medical or homemade cloth mask or the wider use of masks in the community significantly reduces this risk. For more information, refer to the Asymptomatic Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 rapid review.

The Chu study was funded by the WHO. It contains no randomized controlled trials, but rather uses a hodgepodge of data about associations of ill-defined factors. DK Chu et al.'s own appraisal of "certainty" regarding their conclusion about masks is "LOW" meaning "our confidence in the effect estimate is limited; the true effect could be substantially different from the estimate of the effect" (their Table 2), yet such a result is a basis for your recommendation to governments.

#13 List and define all outcomes for which data will be sought, including prioritization of main and additional outcomes, with rationale

#14 Describe anticipated methods for assessing risk of bias of individual studies, including whether this will be done at the outcome or study level, or both; state how this information will be used in data synthesis

#15a Describe criteria under which study data will be quantitatively synthesized

#15b If data are appropriate for quantitative synthesis, describe planned summary measures, methods of handling data, and methods of combining data from studies, including any planned exploration of consistency (e.g., I2, Kendall's tau)

#15c Describe any proposed additional analyses (e.g., sensitivity or subgroup analyses, meta-regression)

#15d If quantitative synthesis is not appropriate, describe the type of summary planned

#16 Specify any planned assessment of meta-bias(es) (e.g., publication bias across studies, selective reporting within studies)

#17 Describe how the strength of the body of evidence will be assessed (e.g., GRADE)

In summary, there is a growing body of evidence supporting all three indications for respiratory protection - community, healthcare workers and sick patients (source control).

