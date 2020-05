As everyone must be aware by now, this 'pandemic' we've been watching in slow motion has been vastly exaggerated and met with exaggerated responses that are, however, all too real and cannot be undone. What's spreading uncontrollably around the world is secondarily a virus and primarilyunless we somehow manage to stop them. Much is happening every day, and it's all rather chaotic and confusing, especially anything that comes out of the mouths of government officials, echoed by the brain-dead androids in the media. So I want to do a short recapitulation of where we stand at this point.SARS-CoV-2 is a virus the effects of which are not much different from many other coronaviruses, which are quite common, or from seasonal flu. While overreacting to its initial spread is somewhat understandable due to the many unknowns associated with it, it is perfectly clear now that it poses no more danger than the other viruses just mentioned.Of those who get infected, most show mild or no symptoms. Of those who show symptoms, only a very small percentage dies. And the ones who die are almost exclusively people who are old and have underlying health problems, or, in other words, people who die from any infection. We've lived with such viruses forever. There is no reason to panic or to introduce destructive measures.From the evidence we've gathered in the last two months, SARS-CoV-2 on its own doesn't and can't cause all that much harm. It is only in combination with other factors that it becomes deadly. Most of the time, it does not translate into the 'disease' named COVID-19. One of its observed effects is decreased oxygenation of blood.. It will also have a stronger effect in combination with other factors like air pollution, which is why Wuhan and Northern Italy have been hit so hard.It has also been made clear by many experts that this virus came from a laboratory and not from Chinese people eating bad (or bat) things, as Western propaganda, completely devoid of any scientific basis or even just common sense, would have us believe. Among other reasons, if you find sequences from HIV in a coronavirus, you know they didn't get there by random mutations (unless you're as misinformed about microbiology as most people seem to be about SARS-CoV-2). Which one of the two labs that have been working on exactly this kind of stuff for years and are thus the most likely, if not only possible, culprits, i.e. Fort Detrick in Maryland or the lab in Wuhan is responsible for this 'leak', I leave for you to decide. But it should be remembered that they worked on this together, to a large extent, with Fauci pouring millions of dollars into it in both labs. And we know the security measures in Fort Detrick were so bad that it was closed in Summer 2019 for that reason . I will let you ponder what light it casts on our situation that it almost certainly came from one of those and most definitely not from a Chinese market.Many countries are also finding that they had cases of COVID-19 all the way back to at least November last year, long before the pandemic 'officially' started 'in China'.Testing for antibodies in people who were sick in that period of time are coming up positive for SARS-CoV-2. Some samples from autopsies from that time test positive too.The panic that came later was not started by the virus (which had already been around for months) but by the WHO, the governments they instructed, and the media that slavishly amplifies and repeats every government utterance on the topic.Lockdown, physical distancing, and masks were introduced to 'flatten the curve' to avoid overwhelming hospitals. As most hospitals everywhere have been empty for the last 6 weeks, this goal has been achieved, and there is no more reason for any of these measures to continue.We've been told that 9/11 happened because the terrorists 'envied our freedoms'. Well, they don't have to envy anymore. Our freedoms are gone. And if you believe it's only 'temporary', you haven't learned anything from history.Countries without 'quarantine' (Sweden, Belarus, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan) have shown clearly that their results are no different from those of countries with 'quarantine'. (.) Of these five countries, Sweden can be said to be doing worse than the other four. Yet Sweden is doing better than Italy, France, the UK, Spain, Netherlands or Belgium. At the same time, it's not willfully destroying its economy, harassing its population, and taking away people's basic rights. Belarus is riding this out with ease without any restrictions whatsoever. The claims that we'd have been worse off without 'quarantine' are thus completely unsubstantiated.Virologists and doctors all over the world have been warning us that wearing masks, aside from having little to no effect on stopping this virus, does a lot of damage. It deprives us of oxygen, which leads to all kinds of health problems, and this, ironically, actually produces some symptoms similar to those of SARS-CoV-2. The waste we exhale, including viruses, is inhaled back with a mask on. Thus our viral load increases, and our latent viruses (of which we all have plenty) get amplified and awoken. You can actually get sick from the viruses in your body that were latent but were awoken by wearing a mask. Wearing a mask also isolates you from the normal environment and thus weakens your immune system, making you more susceptible to viruses of all kinds, as well as to other threats to your health. These problems also amplify one another. Low oxygen weakens your immune system.The counting of COVID-19 cases and deaths has been one of the most fraudulent things ever witnessed, and all the numbers are almost completely meaningless. Tests are wildly inaccurate. Deaths are inflated by counting anyone who can even remotely be counted, including people with heart attacks who are merely suspected of having coronavirus. No test needed. Just an assumption. And since hospitals in many places get more money for covid patients than for any other patients, and since government institutions encourage doctors to write 'COVID-19' wherever possible, it is no surprise that the numbers are nowhere near accurate or meaningful. And this is all by design, as has been proved countless times and confirmed by government officials and agencies.The measures taken under the disguise of 'fighting a virus' (false because they don't achieve that - they only slow down the spread) and 'saving lives' (no evidence of that happening) are in many cases so bizarre, illogical, and destructive that people really should think about how much of this can be ascribed to just incompetence before it starts strongly suggesting malicious intent.This whole generation of children will be damaged by something so incredibly stupid and at the same time completely unnecessary that it's hard to fathom how this could ever have happened.At the same time, of course, the rich are getting richer, as always, and the usual parasites are capitalizing on this crisis. Nobody's being 'saved', we're all getting harmed in many ways while politicians, bankers, and CEOs are robbing us like they always do,It doesn't have to make any sense. No lives need to actually be saved for it to work. It seems that saying 'saving lives' is a magical mantra that makes anything not only acceptable but highly desirable, no matter how many lives it actually destroys. People's critical thinking has been obliterated by decades of programming and conditioning, and they will happily be digging their own graves, for free.The proposed solutions are just as fake as the reasons for a global lockdown. A vaccine for coronavirus is pretty much impossible, for many reasons. The virus mutates much faster than anybody can make a vaccine. We don't have vaccines for any other coronaviruses either, as they have been so difficult to make that success has eluded us so far. Nor do we have one for the common cold, for that matter. And this new virus is of course less known and less studied than all the 'old' ones. Any vaccine that will be announced for SARS-CoV-2 is pretty certain to do more harm than good (if you believe it can do any 'good' in the first place), and any serious testing is very unlikely to ever occur. But it will make a lot of money for people who are already rich, and you'll be paying for it. With your money, with your health, and with your freedom if vaccination becomes necessary in order to travel, buy things, and engage in other common activities.There certainly is some resistance to all this inanity, and it's growing every day. So are attempts to stifle it. The powers that be are in a desperate overdrive with censorship of vital information and persecution of anyone who dares speak the truth about what's happening. Google (including YouTube) is on one of the largest censorship sprees in the history of mankind, and so is Fakebook.As we have seen, even many alternative media have taken an illogical stance against basic human rights, dignity, freedom, and any sense of normal life, under the completely misguided idea that they're helping someone (who exactly?), so these times are indeed a spectacle to behold.The coming months will bring remarkable changes to our society and to our lives, one way or another. The direction of these changes will greatly depend on people's ability to realize that what's happening right now is not in their interest at all, and to see just how much they've been betrayed by their governments, and that it really might be time 'to get mad'.We'll see whether covid-19 will be followed by livid-20. If not, stupid-21 will probably kill us all.