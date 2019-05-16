© Bison Track Show Press center

Tractor racing, an annual event held in Rostov-on-Don, South Russia, every summer, is in the running to become a national sport in the country, steadily evolving from a funny entertainment show to a serious competition.Organizers of 'The Bison Track Show' insist that a tractor is the most suitable and comfortable vehicle for Russian roads, which remain to be problematic in the country."Every country has its own national sport which incorporates and reflects each nation's specifics: American football in the USA, cricket in England, bullfighting in Spain, camel racing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," the organizers said."The Bison Track Show has become an embodiment of Russia's passion for speed racing and indomitable temper, as well as the country's endless wide open spaces and bad roads."The competition has been held since 2002 and, according to the organizers, "has been converted from a fun show into a national sport, which has its own rules and traditions."More than 30 drivers will take part in the race which will be held on June 2 in Rostov-on-Don.