Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster. Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.

The Ukrainian passenger aircraft that recently crashed in Iran's capitalA military statement read on state media channels came as the first confirmation from Iranian officials that a missile, and not an engine fire, caused the crash last Wednesday. The statement noted that the shootdown was "unintentional" and maintained that those responsible would face consequences."A sad day," wrote Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Twitter, adding "Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces:"The statement comes after a number of conflicting press reports as to the fate of the aircraft, as well as claims from the United States and Canada that the plane was brought down by an anti-air missile strike, which Iran initially disputed, pending investigation.All 176 people on board the airliner were killed in the crash.