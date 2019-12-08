Society's Child
Hong Kong police seize cache of firearms from 'radicals intent on creating chaos'
RT
Sun, 08 Dec 2019 17:47 UTC
Hong Kong police have carried out raids early on Sunday, as the city braces for another wave of protests against the local and Beijing government. In wake of the searches, officers found an Austrian-made Glock pistol and four magazines, three of which were loaded with a total of 105 live rounds.
Glock is particularly valued by police and security forces worldwide for its simplicity, versatility and firepower. Its customized versions are also one of the best-selling firearms on the civilian market.
Police have also put on display an array of narrow-bladed knives and a distinctive Japanese katana sword. Nine extendable batons and bottles of pepper spray were showcased as well.
Commenting on the discovery, senior superintendent Lee Kwai-Wa said there was a group of rioters that "planned to use the weapons to incite chaos during the march later today and impugn the police."
The raids were carried out due to a tip-off leading to protesters who hurled petrol bombs at a police station earlier in October. These bombs become a weapon of choice used during recent street battles.
In late November, forensic teams have discovered thousands of Molotov cocktails, gas canisters and bottles full of chemicals at the Polytechnic University. The campus has been turned into a hideout by masked rioters that targeted riot police outside the university premises.
RC
It's obvious by now that many of the 'pro-democracy' protesters are more intent on creating havoc than inspiring positive changes in government - in fact their actions will almost guarantee an eventual crackdown from the Chinese who have shown remarkable restraint.Those protesters are funded by who? Their m.o. is that of paid protesters that are always inciting violence so the government has resaons to give more rights to police to violate human rights (which are a laugh in cities).
And when have you ever heard of a violent revolution that actually made positive changes in the long run? n e v e r
Violence begets more violence and only in self defense is it ok to use it.
Chinese govt obviously knows who is behind protesters and hence showing restraint which gives it points among people.
And its known what chinese are capable of in the name of state security.
Ive seen news that they got rid of some really nasty high-ranking corrupted commies and they are seeking to clean the swamp as does trump but I make it a rule NOT to trust anything any governments are telling us.
The Tree can be known by the fruits it gives. Not by the squaks in the leaves
