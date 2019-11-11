WARNING: DISTURBING

A deeply disturbing video shows Hong Kong rioters dousing a man in flammable liquid and setting him on fire, reportedly because the victim disagreed with their increasingly violent political movement.In the clip,The terrifying video shows flames consuming the man's face and body as he tries to flee. Bystanders can be heard screaming as the rioters run away. Several small fires continue to burn on the concrete walkway - while the victim appears to run into a crowd of people. His condition is unknown., according to the Global Times.What began as peaceful demonstrations against a now-abandoned extradition bill with mainland China has morphed into street riots and other forms of political violence.