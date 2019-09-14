



Intense fistfights broke out at the high-end Amoy Plaza mall in the busy Kowloon district of Hong Kong, China's self-governing territory, on Saturday afternoon. Videos from the scene show the activists pulling and punching each other. Some clobbered their opponents with umbrellas and hurled objects at them.A group of protesters were filmed chasing a man, before pinning him on the ground.Riot police were deployed to quell the violence, and ambulance trucks arrived as well.at the mall. Officers were filmed escorting several handcuffed young men from the building. The crowds of anti-government protesters, meanwhile, remained outside, singing the famous protest song, 'Glory to Hong Kong.'Massive rallies in Hong Kong were initially sparked by the controversial extradition bill, which would have allowed criminal suspects to be handed over for trial in mainland China back in March. Activists and human rights campaigners argued that Beijing would exploit the legislation to persecute dissidents.While some protests remained peaceful, others spiraled into rioting and violent clashes with police. The Hong Kong government suspended work on the extradition bill following the backlash, and later promised to withdraw it completely.The protesters, nevertheless, are refusing to back down until their other demands are fulfilled, such as amnesty for everyone detained in the clashes and an electoral reform. Weekly demonstrations have dealt a blow to Hong Kong's economy.The central government in Beijing and the Hong Kong authorities blasted the violence during the protests. China also warned foreign countries against inciting riots in the city, after several top politicians in the US and the EU openly backed the protesters.Pro-Beijing activists have become more visible in Hong Kong in recent weeks. They staged several demonstrations in malls, mimicking the tactics originally used by the anti-government protesters. Their rallies, however, received much less coverage in the Western mainstream media than the ones directed against mainland China.