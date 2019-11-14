© REUTERS/Thomas Peter



A disturbing video shows a woman being surrounded and beaten by masked protesters in Hong Kong. The unsettling footage comes as authorities struggle to clamp down on worsening violence in the semi-autonomous city.The woman then sits on the pavement as the group surrounds her and taunts her. A journalist then helps her to her feet as blood trickles down the side of her face. She attempts to leave the scene, but the rioters catch up to her and begin to beat her with their rods once again. A man then shields her with his body as she sits curled up on the ground.Filmed on Monday, the horrific footage has gone largely ignored by media outlets, with some commentators even insisting that the video lacks proper context.On Monday, a similar verbal confrontation resulted in a group of protesters dousing a man in flammable liquid and lighting him on fire. Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has vowed to restore order to the semi-autonomous territory, describing the violent protesters as "the people's enemy" who are "relentlessly destroying society."Violence does not seem to be letting up, however. On Tuesday night, demonstrators armed with Molotov cocktails, javelins and other weapons seized control of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.