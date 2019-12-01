© Reuters / Tyrone Siu



It's a 'color revolution'

As Hong Kong's anti-government movement continues to rage,Having personally witnessed brutal clashes and spoken to key figures on both sides of the barricades, RT America's Michele Greenstein paints a comprehensive picture of the protest's origins and handlers.The contentious extradition bill, which was the catalyst for the uprising this summer, served only as a pretext, while its nature was grossly misinterpreted. It doesn't mean that the islanders - suffocated by prosaic issues like high prices, poor housing conditions, and declining employment prospects for graduates, rather than a lack of 'democracy' - have nothing to be angry about.With young and progressive leaders of the Hong Kong uprising cheered as noble 'pro-democracy' warriors and welcomed in the US with open arms,"The original movement has been eroded. Now it's just about opposition to Chinese government and the subversion of state power," says Stanley Ng Chau-pei, president of the Federation of Trade Unions, the largest labor and political group in Hong Kong.WATCH the full reports by RT America's Michele Greenstein: