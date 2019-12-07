© AP/Susan Walsh



"This is not about Ukraine. This is about our democracy, this is about our security. Americans should care deeply about whether the president of the United States is betraying their trust in him."

"I don't remember calling OMB and not about military aid never knew anything about it. The mere fact I had numerous calls with the White House does not establish any specific topic. Remember, I'm the president's attorney."

"The call records obtained by the Committees identified a number that appears to be 'associated with OMB' based on public directories. As we have made clear since the report was released, we are continuing to investigate these call records as part of our ongoing work, including to assess whether that number, associated with OMB landlines, may also indicate calls received from elsewhere within the White House.



"The White House does not contest that these calls with Giuliani originated within the White House, thereby confirming that Giuliani was in fact in frequent contact with individuals within the White House at key points during the scheme. For his part, Mr. Giuliani has now confirmed speaking to Mick Mulvaney, who continues to serve as both the head of OMB and acting chief of staff in the White House.



"We don't definitively know who the call was to because the White House has ignored our subpoena."

"This is yet another attempt to use deceit and media manipulation to attempt to undo the results of the last election and interfere in the next one. The number House Democrats are claiming is an OMB number is nothing more than a masking number that appears when White House staff dial out from the complex."

Who called Rudy Giuliani from the White House, and who took his calls in the administration? Those question have been buzzing around the White House aftera presidential spokesperson told RealClearPolitics,"No one from OMB has talked to Giuliani."The House Intelligence Committee says otherwise.In a voluminous report, the Democrat-led committee that took the lead in impeachmentto pressure the government of that country into publicly committing to opening an investigation into Joe Biden's family.It is part of the evidence that Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff relied on to build his case for impeachment. Schiff said during a press conference after releasing the committee's impeachment report:They tell RCP that Schiff must have the wrong number. For his part,the agency responsible for how the White House spends money appropriated by Congress.The lawyer texted Dana Bash of CNN after publicly tweeting that call logs were inconclusive.Apparentlythat showed up on the phone records subpoenaed by House Democrats from AT&T and VerizonAsked for a response, a Democratic committee official replied late Thursday:A senior White House aide told RCP:One member of Congress in regular contact with the president told RCP.The phone book controversy has some in the White House alternatively fuming and feeling validated. A senior administration aid told RCP:Trump himself does not seem to be frustrated. He doesn't think the alleged phone conversations between his lawyer and his budget staffers were all that significant. After meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in London during a NATO summit Wednesday, the president dismissed questions about the logged conversations.Trump told reporters when asked what reason his personal lawyer would have to talk with his budget chiefs.