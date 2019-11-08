#coup has started. First of many steps. #rebellion. #impeachment will follow ultimately. #lawyers

It's very scary. We will get rid of him, and this country is strong enough to survive even him and his supporters. We have to.

CBS News has fired a female staffer believed to have had access to the tape of Amy Robach raging against ABC News, Page Six understands.



We reported on Wednesday that ABC News chiefs discovered a former employee could be behind the leak of the damning footage of Robach slamming the network for shelving her interview with Jeffrey Epstein's "sex slave" Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Sources told Page Six that a former staffer had access to the footage of Robach as she aired her frustrations over a hot mike — and that employee was now believed to be working at CBS.



A TV source told us later on Wednesday that the woman was let go from CBS, after ABC execs alerted the rival network.



ABC sources confirmed to us that they'd informed counterparts at CBS about the staffer "as a courtesy."

How lovely that two giant news organizations are willing to set aside their competitive differences and extend to each other the "courtesy" of helping to limit disclosure and dissent.

ABC News on Wednesday confirmed that it is pursuing the "source" of a leaked video that showed anchor Amy Robach expressing frustration with the network for not broadcasting an interview she conducted in 2015 with one of Jeffrey Epstein's chief accusers.



"We take violations of company policy very seriously, and we're pursuing all avenues to determine the source of the leak," the network said in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter.



On Tuesday, the conservative advocacy group Project Veritas published the video... On Wednesday, journalist Yashar Ali reported that ABC has identified the individual who accessed the Robach video.