epstein airport page sign coverup
Questions surrounding suspicious suicide of billionaire sex trafficker still percolating.

San Diego International Airport paged someone with the name "Epstein Coverup," as the viral meme relating to the suspicious "suicide" of the billionaire sex trafficker continues to spread.

A video posted to Twitter shows the text, "Airport is paging Epstein Coverup please meet your party at terminal two east by American Airlines" appearing on the airport's message board.


"That's awesome!!! And creative!" responded one Twitter user.

"Needs to happen at every airport," added another.

Amidst new bombshell revelations by Project Veritas confirming that ABC News sat on the Epstein scandal for 3 years (refusing to report on it during the 2016 election), the meme connected to the controversy appears to be growing in popularity.

As we highlighted yesterday, PewDiePie also featured the 'Epstein Didn't Kill Himself' meme in one of his review videos.


As you can see from some of the images below, the meme is becoming ubiquitous.