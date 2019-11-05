On Monday, James O'Keefe of Project Veritas dropped a bomb on Twitter when he teased an upcoming video release regarding Jeffrey Epstein's mysterious death.Project Veritas is responsible for uncovering corruption within the Democratic party and the mainstream media through undercover camera footage where they build trust with high level Democrats and whistleblowers and reveal the mass corruption that is taking place.Just last month, they released video footage provided by a CNN whistleblower who uncovered CNN's strong political bias against conservatives as well as certain Democrats.Now O'Keefe is teasing something much more serious: Secret video recordings provided by an insider with information relating to accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.Longtime former New York City medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden, who was hired by Epstein's family to investigate his death, told Fox and Friends that Epstein was most likely murdered.Baden continued by discussing the bleeding in Epstein's eyes and said this is common of being strangled but almost never happens when someone hangs themself."The prominent hemorrhage in the soft tissues of the neck next to the fractures is evidence of a fresh neck compression that could have caused the death," Baden said to Fox News."Whoever it is would have their DNA all over the ligature," he continued. "We don't have those results yet," he said, hoping that any information would "be reported quickly to give an idea and lessen the speculation."