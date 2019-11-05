Project Veritas is responsible for uncovering corruption within the Democratic party and the mainstream media through undercover camera footage where they build trust with high level Democrats and whistleblowers and reveal the mass corruption that is taking place.
Just last month, they released video footage provided by a CNN whistleblower who uncovered CNN's strong political bias against conservatives as well as certain Democrats.
Now O'Keefe is teasing something much more serious: Secret video recordings provided by an insider with information relating to accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
"Our last insider helped us #ExposeCNN. But now it's time to raise the stakes. A new insider has come to @Project_Veritas with secret video recordings..." O'Keefe said on Twitter. He then provided the release date of 11/05/19 at 9am.
Epstein's death has been a mystery to all. Shortly after his death, authorities made sure to quickly announced that he had died due to suicide however recent revelations suggest that this may not be the case.
In late October, a prominent forensic pathologist spoke out on Jeffrey Epstein's death, revealing that his autopsy showed many signs "the evidence points towards homicide not suicide."
Longtime former New York City medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden, who was hired by Epstein's family to investigate his death, told Fox and Friends that Epstein was most likely murdered.
"Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation," Baden revealed.
"I've not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case," he said while speaking of the neck fractures.
Baden continued by discussing the bleeding in Epstein's eyes and said this is common of being strangled but almost never happens when someone hangs themself.
"The prominent hemorrhage in the soft tissues of the neck next to the fractures is evidence of a fresh neck compression that could have caused the death," Baden said to Fox News.
The Daily Caller reports: "The forensic pathologist believes he might find a smoking gun in his investigation. Baden has requested a DNA test on the bed sheet that was found wrapped around Epstein's neck. Baden says this "ligature" should be covered with DNA evidence."
"Whoever it is would have their DNA all over the ligature," he continued. "We don't have those results yet," he said, hoping that any information would "be reported quickly to give an idea and lessen the speculation."
Comment: Project Veritas' releases have been hit and miss, sometimes revealing big secrets with far-ranging implications, other times revealing what people basically already knew. But they're always accompanied by a lot of hype before the big reveal. It remains to be seen whether or not these secret insider video recordings live up to the publicity. Fingers crossed.
