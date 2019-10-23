Earlier today, Project Veritas rocked the fake news network by exposing their disgusting attitude towards sexual harassment and assault that has allegedly occurred involving top CNN executives.
Here's more from Project Veritas:
Here's the full bombshell video:When speaking about CNN Politics Supervising Producer and White House Unit Supervising Producer/Coverage Manager, Steve Brusk, 'The Lead with Jake Tapper' Senior Producer Rick Saleeby said: "...he would like make advances if there was a social gathering and they were drunk... Put his arms around them, try and touch their leg. Try and build up emails to the level where he would get flirty and inappropriate."
According to Saleeby, there was a social gathering where a twenty-one-year-old woman was getting drunk and Steve Brusk allegedly saw an opportunity to make sexual advances on her. Saleeby says: "So, like, there is this girl that was twenty-one. She's actually a good friend of mine. She had just gotten hired after being an intern...And she was getting...There was a going away party for a co-worker. We were all having a really good time...She was very well liked. We were getting drunk. He started like staying close to her...Arm around her."
Saleeby went on to describe the scene with more details: "She had a skirt on. I could see the hand. I like grab her. It looked like I was being the assaulter because I grabbed her so aggressive...To keep her from him. Like go around her and go Come over here and looked at him because I could flatten him...It was like...I wouldn't do it because then I would be the one who got fired...He would have absolutely been like 'get in a cab with me later.'"
Saleeby also added that he found out later that there had allegedly been prior accusations against Brusk: "Because she was drunk. He had his arm around her. And in the setting like any other time ever, they barely speak...But he was like, trying to like, touch her thigh...He had already been accused of the things prior...Which I found out...Which I found out later."
Project Veritas has reached out to CNN for comment, but they have kept quiet. You'd think they'd address these serious charges of sexual harassment, but it appears they care more about saving their image than the TRUTH.
Comment: As any good reporter would do, O'Keefe attempted to give CNN a chance to comment on the video: