According to the documents, the letter was co-signed by over one thousand Google employees. Breitbart News has published similar materials which reportedly show a group at Google "sought to strike at Breitbart News' revenue by kicking the site off Google's market-dominating ad services."
(Do you work in Big Tech? Project Veritas would love to hear from you.)
Said Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe:
One of the documents Project Veritas has published shows an internal Google email:"Google basically says they are impartial publishers of content and therefore are not liable for any content they publish. But these documents show that they are anything but impartial."
Another document Project Veritas has published shows a Google email that reads:"... I'm sure most of you are aware of the extreme sexism that articles and comments on Breitbart disseminate. For this and many other reasons, my colleagues and I have drafted an internal letter to leadership asking them to end Google's business relationship with Breitbart and enforce AdSense policies on prohibited content.
Please consider. And if you do agree, please ask others to sign. Our goal is to send the letter to company leadership tomorrow for their consideration. So far, 1186 Googlers have co-signed the letter..."
In that same document, another Googler wrote:"Anyone want to hold their nose and look through Breitbart.com for hate spe[e]ch?"
"... When sufficient violations have been found we'll take action at the site level."
"... Concerned Googlers have come together to ask for the: 1. Removal of Breitbart.com from AdSense 2. Blocking of all Google-served ads on Breitbart.com..."
A Google insider explained to Project Veritas that the documents show a Google effort to damage Breitbart News for political reasons:"This is more confirmation that Google is staffed by many left-wing activists with a totalitarian, un-American desire to silence, defund, and de-platform those with whom they politically disagree,"
James O'Keefe will attend the Social Media Summit at the White House this week and plans to discuss Project Veritas' recent insider Google reports."They are unhappy with the election and they are unhappy with the narratives that are being put out there that contradict the mainstream media's narrative."
Project Veritas intends to continue investigating abuses in big tech companies and encourages more Silicon Valley insiders to share their stories through their Be Brave campaign.
(Big tech insiders can reach out to Project Veritas here to help expose similar newsworthy wrongdoing.)
Comment: Project Veritas has been having a field day with Google. Kudos to the brave employee who exposed Google's algorithmic shenanigans and its toxic SJW culture.