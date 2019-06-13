© AFP / Chip Somodevilla



YouTube has removed a video which details how Pinterest actively suppressed conservative viewpoints on its website, sparking accusations that the Silicon Valley tech giants are working in concert to silence speech they don't like.Created by Project Veritas, the offending video cites internal documents showing that Pinterest designated phrases such as "Bible verses" and "Christian Easter" as "sensitive terms" and placed an influential pro-life website on a pornography blacklist. The group, Live Action, was permanently banned from Pinterest for spreading "conspiracy theories" on the same day that the Project Veritas investigation went public.Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe denounced YouTube's decision in a statement posted on Twitter."The established media and technology are so afraid of investigative journalism they need to censor it." he wrote.The incident has been denounced by those on the left and right."Unbelievable. @Youtube is now deleting content it doesn't want people to see. Sounds pretty Orwellian to us," tweeted conservative group PragerU.Independent journalist Luke Rudkowski expressed similar shock at the move.The investigation - and its subsequent silencing on YouTube - comes amid growing fears that Silicon Valley is actively working to suppress conservative views on their platforms. Bans and suspensions that seem political in nature have become so frequent that even US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the issue, promising that he is closely monitoring how tech giants treat their right-leaning users.