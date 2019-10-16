© REUTERS/Mike Blake

Though the recordings from inside CNN by Project Veritas are generating lots of interest, the hashtag is not auto-completing or showing up as trending on Twitter. But if it really is being throttled, it wouldn't be the first time.The conservative gadflies at Veritas, best known for making undercover videos of mainstream media figures saying things they'd rather keep private, have released a flurry of videos from inside CNN since Monday with the help of a whistleblower technician who worked for the network.Even before the first video dropped, however,By Tuesday afternoon, more anecdotal evidence began coming in from other Twitter users. One shared a screenshot of a search returning no results.Another screenshot showed Twitter's suggested auto-completions for #Expose, with none of the suggestions being "CNN."Twitter has not officially commented on the allegations. But the company has admitted in the past to hiding certain hashtags - such as those accompanying the release of DNC documents in July 2016, and Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta's emails in October that year.