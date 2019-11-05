Project Veritas: Anchor Amy Robach says ABC News killed Jeffrey Epstein story UPDATE: Robach gives statement
Joshua Caplan
Breitbart
Tue, 05 Nov 2019 00:01 UTC
Breitbart
Tue, 05 Nov 2019 00:01 UTC
Robach, co-anchor of Good Morning America, is seen on video expressing frustration to an ABC News producer that a witness brought forth damning information regarding Epstein, but the network opted against airing the report.
"I've had this interview with Virginia [Guiffre]," Robach is seen explaining of the alleged Epstein victim. "We would not put it on the air. I was told 'Who's Jeffrey Epstein. No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.'"
"The Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways," the anchor continues.
"I had it all three years ago," she adds.
Guiffre has long alleged she was delivered to Britain's Prince Andrew for paid sex as a teenager.
The jet-setting middle son of Queen Elizabeth II was a longtime friend of the financier who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. But the prince strenuously denies any knowledge of criminal behavior by Epstein and has described himself as "appalled" by allegations from many women who accused Epstein of sexual abuse.
Among them is Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She has said she was a 15-year-old working at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club when she was recruited to perform sex acts on Epstein.
Giuffre said in a sworn affidavit that she was flown on Epstein's private planes to his properties in New Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Paris, and New York, and said meetings were also arranged for sex in London and elsewhere with Prince Andrew.
Buckingham Palace officials previously denied that Andrew had any sexual involvement with Giuffre. The palace said it had no additional comment.
Comment: Here's the full Project Veritas report:
UPDATE: ABC and Amy Robach have released statements trying to quell the controversy: