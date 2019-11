© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Mount Sinai Health System; Edit: BNN

Project Veritas released an undercover video Tuesday in which ABC News anchor Amy Robach is seen alleging the corporate news network spiked a bombshell report on Jeffrey Epstein three years ago.Robach, co-anchor of Good Morning America, is seen on video expressing frustration to an ABC News producer that a witness brought forth damning information regarding Epstein, but the network opted against airing the report.Guiffre has long alleged she was delivered to Britain's Prince Andrew for paid sex as a teenager.The jet-setting middle son of Queen Elizabeth II was a longtime friend of the financier who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. But the prince strenuously denies any knowledge of criminal behavior by Epstein and has described himself as "appalled" by allegations from many women who accused Epstein of sexual abuse.Giuffre said in a sworn affidavit that she was flown on Epstein's private planes to his properties in New Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Paris, and New York, and said meetings were also arranged for sex in London and elsewhere with Prince Andrew.Buckingham Palace officials previously denied that Andrew had any sexual involvement with Giuffre. The palace said it had no additional comment.