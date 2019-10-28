On his personal website, Mitchum describes himself as an "unapologetically Black and queer civil rights advocate, activist, writer, and professor." Although he graduated from Kent State University with a BA in Political Science, he seems to have recently taken up an interest in the psychology of sex and intimate relationships.
In one of his all-time worst takes, Mitchum recently tweeted that any man who doesn't regularly check for the continuation of consent during sexual intercourse is "selfish, likely violated consent, and bad at sex."
As an adjunct professor of law, it's disappointing that Mitchum didn't elaborate on the exact legal conditions that men must meet in order to protect themselves from becoming accidental rapists. For instance, at what interval should men be checking for their partner's sustained consent? It's a detail that seems as important as his assertion is ridiculous.
Furthermore, as someone with a long history of condemning large groups of people as racist, sexist, and homophobic, his tweet is worded very carelessly. Is Mitchum implying that women aren't capable of expressing their discomfort during intercourse? Is it not possible for straight men to ever become uncomfortable while having sex? Both of these assumptions are brazenly sexist — but then again, he has plainly stated that sexism is inherent in all men, so at least he's consistent.
In a rambling follow-up thread where Mitchum defends his stance on periodically nagging for consent, he makes the following remarks:
- Men don't poll their partners' satisfaction throughout intercourse because they're afraid of hearing "no."
- The lack of consent-checking is on the shoulders of straight, conservative white men and straight black men with "mediocre peen."
- Continuously harassing your partner about their level of comfort during sex can be hot.