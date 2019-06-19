I read a phenomenal article that was backed up by peer reviewed sources the other day that really opened my eyes to the dangers of 5G. 5G or Fifth Generation like previous generations emit Radio Frequency (RF) Radiation, which is what makes them dangerous. One of the most concerning things about 5G is that since it has shorter wave length it has less capability to penetrate objects, thus mini cell towers will have to be placed much closer, estimating a tower every 2-8 houses. Where 1G, 2G, 3G, & 4G operate between 1-5 gigahertz (GHz), 5G operates between 24-90 GHz. Here is the difference between 4G & 5G shown below in the diagram.
I'll let this excerpt from Radiation Health Risks sum it up:
" There have been hundreds of peer reviewed scientific studies done on RF Radiation linking it to health problems such as cancer, DNA damage (especially in fetuses within the 1st 100 days after conception), and sterility in men. And even the World Health Organization classified RF Radiation as a possible "carcinogenic", meaning "cancer causing", in 2011."To read more in depth scientific studies on the harms of RF Radiation, click here.
Active Denial System (ADS). It is meant for crowd dispersion by heating up peoples skin through microwaves. This weapon operates at 95 GHz. 5G cellular and WiFi operates between 24 GHz and 90 GHz.
In Germany, researchers studied 1,000 people who lived in close proximity to cell towers for 10 years. Per the study, during the last five years of the study, residents who lived within 400 meters of a cell tower were three times as likely to get cancer than those that lived further away.
In London, a 1994 study brings up the horrors of exposure to RF Radiation. This was way before 3G, 4G, & 5G. The study links health problems people experienced in apartment buildings with cell phone masts on the roof. It was found the occupants living on the top floor, closest to the tower, had a cancer rate 10 times the average in England!
The National Toxicology Program (NTP) study recently linked cell phone radiation to heart cancer in male rats. They state this is particularly concerning because plans for 5G are to have a cell tower every 300 meters or so.
"This study raises concerns that simply living close to a cell tower will pose threats to human health. Governments need to take measures to reduce exposures from cell tower emissions. Cell towers should not be near schools, hospitals or people's homes. Public health agencies need to educate the public on how to reduce exposure from all sources of wireless radiofrequency radiation- be it from cell towers or cell phones or Wi-Fi in schools."
- Dr. David Carpenter, former Dean of the School of Public Health and the University of Albany.
The question is, where is the government or mainstream media in all of this. Nowhere to be found. Now I say this because if you know anything about lobbying in the U.S., you know it is very easy for certain bills to be passed, or issues neglected if there is money to be made. We've seen it time and time again here in the U.S. where it is not votes that matter, but whoever is willing to dish out the most cash to get what they want done.
Why 5G?
So why is it companies are pushing 5G? It's fast, like 100 times faster than 4G, allowing movies to be downloaded in seconds. This bandwidth is expected to support at least 100 billion devices. Per tech radar, 5G average download speed is about 1 GBps (1 gigabyte per second). That's ludicrous speed, 60 GBs in one minute! 5G as I stated at the beginning of this article is being sold as the key to better download speeds and cellular connection. However, it is more apparent than ever, there are serious health concerns surrounding RF Radiation. This is not something that should be taken lightly.
AT&T has already began installing 5G towers in 12 cities as to be ready to for the start of the next decade. Verizon and T-Mobile are planning on having a limited roll out of 5G next year too.
AT&T is working on 5G currently in Atlanta, Dallas, and Waco TX. Verizon is looking to bring 5G soon to Boston and other major cities in the near future. Sprint is said to bringing 5G to NYC, Phoenix, and Kansas City.
To sum it up, I wanted to keep this article more brief as to give an overview of the dangers of 5G and what you are not being told by corporations or government officials who continually lie to you about a lot more than the dangers of RF Radiation from 5G or cell towers in general. We live in a world where the truth is easily masked through mass media propaganda. I highly urge you to always do your own research and to learn the what, why, and how to anything that peaks your curiosity or concerns you. My goal now is to raise awareness to this danger, because before you know it, they will start putting up towers everywhere, and while you may be happy to have incredible download speeds, you will be slowly killed by it.
