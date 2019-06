© Bloomberg

" There have been hundreds of peer reviewed scientific studies done on RF Radiation linking it to health problems such as cancer, DNA damage (especially in fetuses within the 1st 100 days after conception), and sterility in men. And even the World Health Organization classified RF Radiation as a possible "carcinogenic", meaning "cancer causing", in 2011."

"This study raises concerns that simply living close to a cell tower will pose threats to human health. Governments need to take measures to reduce exposures from cell tower emissions. Cell towers should not be near schools, hospitals or people's homes. Public health agencies need to educate the public on how to reduce exposure from all sources of wireless radiofrequency radiation- be it from cell towers or cell phones or Wi-Fi in schools."

Dr. David Carpenter, former Dean of the School of Public Health and the University of Albany.

Why 5G?

If you don't live under a rock, you've probably heard Verizon or AT&T commercials where they talk about the future with 5G with amazing download speed and all the other "benefits." Yet we don't hear them mention anything about health issues concerning 5G since it's frequency is much higher than previous generation cell services. I had heard things before about the dangers of 5G, but I recently delve down the rabbit hole and it irks me that very large corporations will simply push harmful tech on to people in the name of profit.I read a phenomenal article that was backed up by peer reviewed sources the other day that really opened my eyes to the dangers of 5G. 5G or Fifth Generation like previous generations emit Radio Frequency (RF) Radiation, which is what makes them dangerous. One of the most concerning things about 5G is that since it has shorter wave length it has less capability to penetrate objects, thus mini cell towers will have to be placed much closer, estimating a tower every 2-8 houses . Where 1G, 2G, 3G, & 4G operate between 1-5 gigahertz (GHz), 5G operates between 24-90 GHz. Here is the difference between 4G & 5G shown below in the diagram.See the difference? Where 4G cell towers send out radio waves in all directions, whereas 5G is focused signals. Notice how many different mini cell towers there are in the 5G side, I count eight. This is what worries many who are knowledgeable on the dangers of RF Radiation. What makes RF Radiation dangerous? How close it is to our bodies? RF Radiation dissipates with distance. Put another way, a low powered exposure near someone is more dangerous than a high powered exposure from far away.I'll let this excerpt from Radiation Health Risks sum it up:To read more in depth scientific studies on the harms of RF Radiation, click here The U.S. Military developed a microwave weapon called Active Denial System (ADS). It is meant for crowd dispersion by heating up peoples skin through microwaves. This weapon operates at 95 GHz. 5G cellular and WiFi operates between 24 GHz and 90 GHz.The National Toxicology Program (NTP) study recently linked cell phone radiation to heart cancer in male rats. They state this is particularly concerning because plans for 5G are to have a cell tower every 300 meters or so.The risk is very real, considering the plan is to put these mini cell towers on every street corner as seen in the diagram above. There needs to be some serious thought and consideration before putting any of these 5G towers up. The long-term health effects could be detrimental to a new generation of kids.So why is it companies are pushing 5G? It's fast, like 100 times faster than 4G, allowing movies to be downloaded in seconds. This bandwidth is expected to support at least 100 billion devices. Per tech radar, 5G average download speed is about 1 GBps (1 gigabyte per second). That's ludicrous speed, 60 GBs in one minute! 5G as I stated at the beginning of this article is being sold as the key to better download speeds and cellular connection. However, it is more apparent than ever, there are serious health concerns surrounding RF Radiation. This is not something that should be taken lightly.AT&T has already began installing 5G towers in 12 cities as to be ready to for the start of the next decade. Verizon and T-Mobile are planning on having a limited roll out of 5G next year too.AT&T is working on 5G currently in Atlanta, Dallas, and Waco TX. Verizon is looking to bring 5G soon to Boston and other major cities in the near future. Sprint is said to bringing 5G to NYC, Phoenix, and Kansas City.