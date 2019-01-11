Never forget that this is a 'two way street' in that those countries who control the satellites basically will incredibly control all people on Earth.The global deployment of the fifth-generation wireless network,(5G) constitutes an experiment on humanity and the environment that is nothing less than a crime under international law.Yet the subject of the the enormous dangers of the imminent and rapid deployment of 5G technology was not mentioned when world leaders gathered earlier this month in Poland for the UN 'Earth' conference.An inconvenient truth perhaps that our leaders could argue was not part of the overall subject in Poland of the well being of the Earth and all its inhabitants. Give me a break.In Poland details of an important scientific report, commissioned by the UN, were released that stated the world has under 12 years to drastically cut emissions to avert catastrophe - that appeared to create a sense of urgency causing this closing statement. "To waste this opportunity in [Poland] would compromise our last best chance to stop runaway climate change," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said. "It would not only be immoral, it will be suicidal."What is more suicidal, insane is a more appropriate word, is not to address the terrible impact on the Earth of the introduction of 5G.Some of the world's largest companies, with the support of their governments, are poised, over the next two years, to roll out 5G. This is set to deliver what is acknowledged to be "unprecedented societal change" on a global scale.As if that will not increase the potential in future for more cyber attacks by States and potentially terrorist organisations as well as further contribute to the ever emerging disturbing social networks consequences of 'people manipulation' by huge corporations and States led by by mainly psychopathic and inept political leaders.The great writer Aldous Huxley, imagined such forms of 'technological progress' in his famous book Brave New World written nearly a 100 years ago. The late Stephen Hawkins before he died said the greatest threat to mankind was artificial intelligence (AI) - well 5G is the road that will eventually lead us to AI domination.Never forget that this is a 'two way street' in that those countries who control the satellites basically will incredibly control all people on Earth. An almost unimaginable prospect. This will allow the ultimate potential for the manipulation of the entire world's populace by essentially only 'Super Power' countries, dominated by American corporations who seem led by, what has become the acknowledged term, 'the Deep State' and not by the American President. Trump cannot get his own Administration to heed his orders; witness the supposed Syrian troop withdrawal as being but one example.Commercial 5G at lower frequencies and slower speeds was deployed in Qatar, Finland and Estonia in mid-2018. The rollout of 5G at extremely high (millimetre wave) frequencies has now begun this month making the immediacy to reverse this plan absolutely essential.Each 5G phone will contain dozens of tiny antennas, all working together to track and aim a narrowly focused beam at the nearest cell tower. In America, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has permitted the effective power of those beams to be as much as 20 watts,At least five international companies, including defense companies like BOEING, are proposing to provide 5G from space from a combined 20,000 satellites in low and medium Earth orbit that will blanket the Earth with powerful, focused, steerable beams.The alteration of the Earth's electromagnetic environment may be an even greater threat to life than the radiation from ground-based antennas where the harmful effects of radio frequency radiation have already been proven.The WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) produced recently overwhelming evidence, including the latest studies on cell phone use and brain cancer risks, indicating that RF radiation is proven carcinogenic to humans and should now be classified as a "Group 1 carcinogen" along with tobacco smoke and asbestos.As dramatic as it sounds, the deployment of 5G satellites and their accompanying earth stations must be stopped now.This is a last chance situation so people must take to the streets all over the world, as they did in Paris, and force, or change, their governments.2019 could be the year of revolutions as we the people become ever increasingly disenchanted with our incompetent and, in most cases, corrupt bureaucrats and politicians along with hopeless and useless world institutions like the UN and the EU.