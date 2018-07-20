On this episode we're joined by Scottie of scottiestech.info who has gone through the scientific research to get to the bottom of the question: What the heck is this technology doing to us? It turns out there is a great deal of research showing the harmful effects of wireless exposure that goes well beyond the red herrings used in studies "proving" its safety.
Join us on this episode as Scottie helps break down the complexity of the subject to help us make informed decisions about wireless exposure.
And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where she discusses how humans from different cultures anthropomorphize different animals to represent the same human traits.
Running Time: 01:38:48
