In the video, he uses Big Pharma as an example, as they provide the most money to congress; even more so than big oil and gas. In that article I also outline multiple examples of fraud so readers can get a clearer picture of what's going on and see some actual evidence of it.
It's clear that we are not being protected, and politicians are simply abiding to the the will of their masters, the big corporations, who in turn act as slaves to their 'financial overlords,' the big banks. We continue to see products and services being approved and implemented without ever going through any safety testing. This is a big problem, and one of the main reasons why we could be seeing a drastic rise in multiple diseases and ailments, especially when it comes to neuropsychiatric disorders. A study titled "Microwave frequency electromagnetic fields (EMFs) produce widespread neuropsychiatric effects including depression" published in the Journal of Chemical Neuroanatomy outlines this quite clearly, and it's only one of thousands of peer-reviewed studies raising multiple concerns in regards to this type of technology.
Is there really any concern for the well being of humanity within these institutions? If not, why do we continue to support them? Is it because we're under the illusion that there is actual concern? And why do we continue to take power away from ourselves by electing corrupt politicians?
Anyway, in this article, I'd like to draw your attention to Dr. Martin L. Pall, PhD and Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry and Basic Medical Sciences at Washington State University. Taken from his report titled "5G: Great risk for EU, U.S. and International Health! Compelling Evidence for Eight Distinct Types of Great Harm Caused by Electromagnetic Field(EMF) Exposures and the Mechanism that Causes Them," he states that:
"Putting in tens of millions of 5G antennae without a single biological test of safety has got to be about the stupidest idea anyone has had in the history of the world."That report goes through a lot of science, which only adds to all of the science that's already available regarding the harmful effects of 5G technology. If you're looking for more information, I often point people toward the Environmental Health Trust because it's a great resource that gives you access to more science.
This is not new information. For years, numerous studies have been published proving the health concerns regarding 5G technology and hundreds of scientists have petitioned the United Nations about them. These initiatives started as a result of the work done by Dr. Marin Blank from Columbia University's Department of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics.
According to him, with regards to wireless radiation in general:
"We have created something that is harming us, and it is getting out of control. Before Edison's light bulb there was very little electromagnetic radiation in our environment. The levels today are very many times higher than natural background levels, and are growing rapidly because of all the new devices that emit this radiation. Putting it bluntly they are damaging the living cells in our bodies and killing many of us prematurely."Again, it's unbelievable that these technologies are being rolled out without any safety testing done. How is this even allowed to happen? The thing is, if there was safety testing done, there would likely be no changes made anyway, and these corporations would be allowed to rollout and utilize these technologies.
Seeing how this article is about the work of Dr. Pall, below is a lecture that goes into detail about his research and why we should be concerned with 5G technology.
It's alarming that some people have been made to believe that this is "pseudoscience." Not only is this surprising, but it's also very concerning.
During the "Health in Buildings Roundtable" sponsored by the NIH and co-organized by the US CDC and several other organizations, Dr. Martin Pall from Washington State University (WSU) concluded that the "5G rollout is absolutely insane." In this short presentation, Dr. Pall confirmed that the current 2G/3G/4G radiation the population is exposed to has been scientifically linked to: lowered fertility, insomnia, fatigue, depression, anxiety, major changes in brain structure in animals, cellular DNA damage, oxidative stress, hormonal disruption, cancer, and much more. Dr. Pall briefly explained the mechanisms of how the electro-smog emitted by our cell phones, wifi routers, cell phone antennas, and other wireless technologies affect human cells.
Comment: The 5G rollout is an unstoppable train at this point, yet the reported health effects keep piling up. This is disturbing, to say the least, as there is little if any possibility of escaping this radiation once it blankets the planet via satellite.
