Doctors treating patients from over-exposure to wireless radiation will join scientists at Queen's Park today to recommend the Ontario Government take steps to protect public health before the roll-out of wireless 5G - the next generation of cell phone technology.The doctors will advise the Province that increased health care costs can be avoided, if the government takes precautions to protect the public from exposure to wireless 5G technology.Women's College Hospital will host a medical symposium tomorrow, designed to educate Ontario healthcare practitioners to identify the symptoms of electrical sensitivity and develop treatment plans for their patients.For a transcript of the meeting, go to the original link