As you may have heard by now, telecom companies are currently scrambling to implement fifth generation cellular network technology. Dubbed "5G," these networks will make use of millimetre-length electromagnetic waves, also dubbed Extremely High Frequency, or EHF radiation to transmit information faster than ever before. 5G networks promise to deliver data 100 times faster than the existing 4G networks, and reduce latency as much as 98%.
The promise of 5G was promoted by Tom Wheeler, then-Chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), when he made a presentation on the US government's vision for the roll out of 5G in America in 2017.
But after the initial surge of hype that surrounds any new technology, the dark reality of this new 5G-connected "Internet of Things" is starting to come to light. The most immediately apparent aspect of this dark reality is the danger to human health that the 5G network's ubiquitous and powerful transmitters present. As an increasing body of research shows, the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation present in current mobile technologies will be amplified by orders of magnitude in the much more powerful (and much denser) Extremely High Frequency radiation network that 5G relies on.TOM WHEELER: Yes, 5G will connect the internet of everything. If something can be connected, it will be connected in the 5G world. But with the predictions of hundreds of billions of microchips connected in products from pill bottles to plant waterers, you can be sure of only one thing: The biggest Internet of Things application has yet to be imagined. [. . .] Here's the key: The interconnected world that we live in today is the result of decisions made a decade ago the interconnected world of the future will be the result of decisions we must make today and that is why 5G is a national priority.
As retired US government career scientist Dr. Ronald M. Powell noted in his comment to the FCC on the proposed 5G roll out, this technology must be opposed because:
But another, even more neglected aspect of the 5G dark reality is that in a world where all objects are wired and constantly communicating data to one another through a 5G network-an "Internet of Things," (IoT) in other words-privacy and security would be next to impossible. Even the mainstream is now admitting that the unprecedented amounts of data flowing through the 5G network-from appliance usage to personal communications to transaction information-is a treasure trove that, if it were to fall into the wrong hands, would be a formidable weapon."It would greatly extend FCC's current policy of the MANDATORY IRRADIATION OF THE PUBLIC without adequate prior study of the potential health impact and assurance of safety. It would IRRADIATE EVERYONE, including the most vulnerable to harm from radio frequency radiation: pregnant women, unborn children, young children, teenagers, men of reproductive age, the elderly, the disabled, and the chronically ill."
The implication of these mainstream pundits' pontifications is that 5G only represents a threat in the hands of the Russians or the Chinese or other supposed "enemies of America." But what about the companies that are manufacturing these products? Why are the Big Tech giants who have so signally abused the public's misplaced trust for decades now to be trusted with creating Big Databases of sensitive personal information on every imaginable aspect of our daily lives? And why is the government of the US and its allies around the globe-governments that have been caught time and again illegally spying on their own populations and violently suppressing dissent-suddenly to be trusted as stewards of such a system?
The truth is that the development of 5G networks and the various networked products that they will give rise to in the global smart city infrastructure, represents the greatest threat to freedom in the history of humanity.
The vision of the future offered by the proponents of this next generation cellular technology is one in which every object that you own will be a "smart" object, communicating data about you, your movements and your activities in real time via the ultra-fast 5G network. From the grandiose-self-driving cars and remote surgery-to the mundane-garbage cans that let garbage trucks know when they're full-everything around us will be constantly broadcasting information through the Internet of Things if the 5G boosters get their way.
But beyond the glossy sci-fi fantasy presented in the slick advertisements for this "smart" world of the future is a creepy and unsettling glimpse into a technological dystopia. One in which "social experiences" are "shared" by strapping VR goggles to your face and interaction with humans is reduced as much as possible in favor of interaction with machines, gadgets and personal assistants that are there to cater to your every whim . . . for a price. And, as some are only now starting to realize, the price that one pays for this world of robotic comfort and convenience is control. Control over our data. Control over our security. And control over our lives.
It isn't hard to see why these smart technologies, and the 5G network that enables them, are a security concern. And, in that context, it isn't hard to see why Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE are now being targeted as potential national security threats and barred from developing 5G network infrastructure in country after country. After all, with access to that much data and information-let alone the ability to communicate with, hack into, or disable everything from our "smart" TV to our "smart" door locks to our "smart" car-a potential adversary with control of the 5G network would have nearly limitless power to surveil and control a target population.
But given that these powers-the ability to access our most intimate data and to take control of our homes and personal appliances-are not bugs but features of the 5G-connected internet of things, the question is: Why is there such a headlong rush to connect this network? Is demand for smart dishwashers and smart toothbrushes and smart baby monitors really so overwhelming that it requires us to put the security of our homes, our possessions and our families at risk? What is really driving this headlong rush into a world where every new object we buy presents another potential vulnerability, another device that can be hacked into to steal our information, to track our location, to record our conversations and to disable our appliances?
One answer this question lies in the fact that intelligence agencies-whether Chinese or Russian, CIA or MI6, Mossad or CSIS-will make use of the vast amounts of data flowing through these networks to spy on the public. In fact, the members of the so-called "intelligence community" do not even hide this fact; they openly gloat about it.
In 2012, then-CIA Director David Petraeus admitted at a summit hosted by In-Q-Tel, the CIA's venture capital firm, that the CIA was not just able to but actually eager to use these smart devices as a tool for spying:
'Transformational' is an overused word, but I do believe it properly applies to these technologies, particularly to their effect on clandestine tradecraft. [. . .] Items of interest will be located, identified, monitored, and remotely controlled through technologies such as radio-frequency identification, sensor networks, tiny embedded servers, and energy harvesters-all connected to the next-generation internet using abundant, low-cost, and high-power computing.Lest there be any doubt about the intelligence community's intentions to use these devices to spy on the population, then-director of national intelligence, James Clapper, confirmed this approach in a report to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in 2016:
Whistle blowers from within the intelligence establishment-whistle blowers like Russ Tice and Bill Binney who are actively shunned by the same mainstream media that breathlessly reported on Edward Snowden-have already laid out in exhaustive detail how the NSA is collecting all data flowing through the internet as we know it. Every phone call. Every email. Every web search. Every file stored to the cloud. Everything that passes from one computer or phone to another is being stored, catalogued, databased and datamined to construct detailed profiles of ordinary citizens."Smart" devices incorporated into the electric grid, vehicles-including autonomous vehicles-and household appliances are improving efficiency, energy conservation, and convenience. However, security industry analysts have demonstrated that many of these new systems can threaten data privacy, data integrity, or continuity of services. In the future, intelligence services might use the IoT for identification, surveillance, monitoring, location tracking, and targeting for recruitment, or to gain access to networks or user credentials.
But now that the 5G network is promising to deliver us not an internet of phones and computers but an internet of things, from cars and watches to fridges and hats to milk jugs and floor tiles. When every manufactured object is broadcasting information about you and your activities to the world at large by default, and when it is discovered that opting out of this surveillance grid is not an option, the true nature of this 5G panopticon will finally begin to dawn on the public. But by that point it will already be too late.
But it is not just the intelligence agencies who are set to profit from the creation of this newer, stickier world wide web. In fact, the 5G-enabled Internet of Things is a necessary part for the creation of the system of total control-physical, financial and political-that the technocrats have been lusting for for a century now . . .
