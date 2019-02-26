© azertac



Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announces resignation from his post in a statement on his Instagram account."I am apologising [to] you for all the shortcomings ... in the past years during my time as foreign minister ... I thank the Iranian nation and officials," he wrote on his Instagram page jzarif_ir.Before assuming his duties as a minister, he served as Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations between 2002 and 2007.