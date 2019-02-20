The damage was discovered on Tuesday morning at a cemetery in the village of Quatzenheim, close to the border with Germany in the Alsace region, a statement from the regional security office said.
It's just the latest shocking incident of anti-Semitism in France.
According to authorities around 80 graves in total were vandalised with anti-Semitic graffiti and swastika symbols.
Photos show the Nazi symbols in blue spray-painted on the damaged graves, one of which bears the words "Elsassisches Schwarzen Wolfe" ("Black Alsacian Wolves), a separatist group with links to neo-Nazis in the 1970s.
Comment: I.e. it's now defunct!
The top security official for the region, Jean-Luc Marx, condemned "in the strongest possible terms this awful anti-Semitic act and sends his complete support to the Jewish community which has been targeted again," the statement added.
President Emmanuel Macron will travel to the cemetery to inspect the damage Tuesday, before visiting the Paris Holocaust memorial, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told RTL radio.
Comment: Oh how convenient. He's going to make a special trip out of the Elysee to visit damaged gravestones on the very day the state organized counter-Yellow Vest protests under the repellent theme of 'anti-Semitism'. If one were a conspiracy theorist, one would be inclined to speculate that pro-regime agents provocateurs daubed the gravestones with swastikas...
Local MP Sylvain Waserman said he was left "disgusted" and "furious" after hearing of the vandalism.
The incident comes on the day mass rallies are planned in Paris and other French cities Tuesday to denounce a flare-up of anti-Semitic acts.
Comment: Just a coincidence, nothing to worry about.
"This is the response to the national wake-up call we urged last week," said Francis Kalifat of the CRIF umbrella group of French Jewish organisations.
Comment: That's France's AIPAC and ADL rolled into one.
He was referring to a spate of anti-Jewish vandalism and graffiti discovered in and around Paris in the days following another Saturday of yellow vest protests.
Comment: That's a reference to this: More fake anti-Semitism? 'Spike' in neo-Nazi graffiti on streets of Paris blamed by French government on Yellow Vest protesters
Graffiti on the headquarters of French daily Le Monde used anti-Semitic tropes to refer to Macron's former job as a Rothschild investment banker.
Comment: Technically, that's a fact. Though yes, when put together into a neat narrative like this, it seems, on the whole, rather unseemly...
In another incident, the words "Macron Jews' Bitch" was written in English across a garage door in the city centre, and the phrase "Jewish pig" was sprayed onto a wall in the northern 18th arrondissement.
But the rise in anti-Semitic acts in France predates the yellow vest movement.
Comment: No need for 'but' there; going with their narrative, if the Yellow Vests (i.e., most French people) are 'anti-semitic', and they're protests are an expression of years and decades of pent-up frustrations with the direction France has taken, then one would expect anti-Semitic acts to have been on the rise for some time now.
What especially doesn't help the establishment's cause is that it's common knowledge in France that Jews themselves have been caught committing 'acts of anti-semitism', for the purpose, no doubt, of making their French neighbors seem 'anti-Semitic'...
Last year, police recorded a 74 percent surge in reported anti-Jewish offences, causing alarm in a country that is home to the biggest Jewish population in Europe.
The government has tried to walk a fine line in condemning the recent surge in anti-Semitism while not criticising what it calls the protesters' legitimate complaints.
Comment: A fine line of BS.
The French media has been pumping out - day in, day out, in both regional and national outlets - the message that the Yellow Vest movement 'hates Jews' for over two solid months now. The French establishment - both its Franco-Français and Dual-Israeli branches - have gone full 'literally Hitler' on everyone.
Rounding off the theatrics yesterday was a demonstration in Paris called by France's main left-wing party (effectively a state-sponsored event, in other words), at which former presidents Sarkozy and Hollande joined Macron and other establishment figures to 'defend Jews' (but really to attack the Yellow Vests by implying that they are vile Jew-haters).
Today, Wednesday, Macron, the 'legitimate and democratically-elected president of France, spoke at the above-mentioned CRIF, announcing that he will decree legislation to expand the definition of anti-Semitism to include criticism of Israel and Zionism...
In Hitler's Germany, it was illegal to criticize Nazism. In the USSR, it was illegal to criticize Communism. That's one of the hallmarks of totalitarianism. Today we are witnessing an, on the face of it, bizarre variation of this in the West: it is soon going to be illegal to criticize Jews and the definition of what that means includes serious criticism of government, as in the Yellow Vest movement.
In Judaism, a scapegoat was a goat sent out of the city walls into the wilderness after the chief priest had symbolically laid the sins of the people upon it. The French government wishfully thinks that its symbolic efforts to cast out the 'sins of the people' (their insurrection) by conflating criticism of the government with contravention of 'The Law'.
They're completely unaware, of course, what the real effect of all this political choreography is on the 75-85% of the population that wants regime change: behind the words, what they're really communicating to the non-elite classes is that "the conspiracy theory is factual - powerful Jews really are your overlords."
What they're really doing, inadvertently, is making a scapegoat of the Jews. The results are horrifyingly predictable.