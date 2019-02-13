Paris, 16ème, des voitures ont été taguées dans la nuit de l'inscription JUIF http://t.co/GBHZsMEgdC #Antisemitisme pic.twitter.com/6J8ud8fvrY — Emilie Gougache (@MilieGgch) February 10, 2015

Despicable: At least 20 cars vandalized with the word "Juif" (Jew) in #Paris today. pic.twitter.com/Sz3OJDWX1j — Julie Lenarz (@MsIntervention) February 10, 2015

26 voitures ont été taggées "JUIF" à Paris 16. L'auteur a agi au hasard sans connaître la religion des propriétaires pic.twitter.com/RedfQbbkUI — Guillaume Auda (@GuillaumeAuda) February 10, 2015

A 73 year old man was caught Monday trying to tag the word "Jew" on vehicles in the upmarket 16th district of Paris.On Monday around 4pm, a man was caught writing the word "Jew" on vehicles parked on Avenue du General-Clavery and Avenue Dode de la Brunerie in the 16th district. Some twenty cars were tagged. "The police handcuffed him, then arrested him. He's completely crazy to be doing something like this. An official at the scene told me that the guy acknowledged what he was doing," said one witness to MetroNews.The suspect was immediately taken into custody. The man was born in April 1941 and is named 'Pierre B.'In July, Peter and his wife Suzanne B., who is Jewish, went to the police to report the presence ofin a building owned by the Property Management of the City of Paris (RIVP) and located Rue Abel Ferry (also in the 16th district).. "Dirty Jew", a swastika and other tags were scrawled on the walls of the building. The same thing happened again in January. "It started happening a lot," says a source close to the case. "Several people were interviewed and writing tests were carried out. That's when the police realized that something really weird was going on."Indeed,. "Another coincidence is that the 'B.' couple claimed that they had to temporarily leave their apartment because they felt unsafe there.," notes the source close to the case. "The police were convinced that it was him, but lacked proof. Having now caught him in the act, they could not have been better served."It was unclear Monday night whether the wife of Pierre B. was or was not an accomplice to her husband. "The couple wanted to change accommodation. We do not know why because they lived for two years in their apartment of 59m. He had made two requests for a transfer to the RIVP that were denied. "It was perhaps part of their strategy to remain undetected," says the source, before adding that both the husband and his wife have had several stays in psychiatric hospitals.On Tuesday afternoon, Pierre B. was still in custody. All the local residents were shocked. They too had heard of the couple's desire to change accommodation. "To go from that to attacking the Jews, moreover when we know that the wife of the suspect is Jewish, it's surreal," concluded a neighbor.The suspect's custody was extended Tuesday to 17 hours. According to our information, the individual was to be presented to a psychologist in the evening.