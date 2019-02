How do these stem cell implants actually work?

How will the public take this?

Sources

Scientists really never back down. A new dental replacement procedure is in the works, and it could be a whole lot better than getting regular dentures or standard implants.Losing a tooth is a source of major pain, and it also comes with a lot of issues and long-term discomforts. Dentures are one way to replace a lost or bad tooth, but they come with a lot of burdens on their own.It takes a while to get used to having teeth you were not born with, and some people's gums and jaw bones are just not suitable to receive implants.A new procedure has been developed for tooth replacement. According to a study that was published in the Journal of Dental Research , it could now be possible to regenerate your own teeth through stem cell stimulation. Dr. Jeremy Mao , a Professor of Dental Medicine at Columbia University Medical Research Center spearheaded the research In the paper, Dr. Mao stated his motivation for this research."Key consideration in tooth regeneration is finding a cost-effective approach that can translate into therapies for patients who cannot afford or who are not suitable candidates for dental implants. Cell-homing-based tooth regeneration may provide a distinct pathway toward clinical translation."This technique also allows you to recover more quickly than the traditional implants would. Despite all the aforementioned endearing advantages, this method may have a hard time gaining public acceptance, however, education is key.While many people are ethically opposed to medical procedures involving the use of stem cells, it is important to understand that the stem cells used are from our own bodies. This new process is completely natural and undergoes no form of manipulation.