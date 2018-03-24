© Jude Edginton for The Times



Stem cell transplants are dramatically better than standard drugs at halting the spread of multiple sclerosis and relieving its symptoms, according to the largest study of its kind.About 100,000 Britons suffer from MS, which attacks nerves in the brain and spinal cord, but at present the transplant is for people with severe, relapsing remitting forms who have not taken to drug treatment.A limited number of NHS patients have undergone the treatment but campaigners want it established as the norm. The senior BBC journalist Caroline Wyatt was denied a transplant in Britain and travelled to Mexico to receive it.Professor John Snowden, director of bone marrow transplantation at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and a co-investigator of the study, said the interim results bolstered findings from smaller trials. "We've had a good idea that this is an effective treatment, but this is the game-changer," he told the Today programme on BBC Radio 4.Professor Richard Burt, lead investigator at Northwestern University Chicago, told the BBC: "The data is stunningly in favour of transplant against the best available drugs. The neurological community has been sceptical about this treatment, but these results will change that."The interim results were published at the annual meeting of the European Society for Bone and Marrow Transplantation in Lisbon.